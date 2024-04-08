Is Zach Edey REALLY Ineligible for 2024 NBA Draft Because He Failed His Finals Exam? Exploring Viral Claim

Zach Edey is a giant and there are no two ways about it. The Canadian is listed at 7 foot 4 and is one of the top prospects of the 2024 NBA Draft.

However, his fans were in shock after news started floating that Zach wouldn’t be a part of the NBA Draft because he had failed his final exam.

Did Zach Edey fail his final exams?

Zach Edey is set to start his journey in the NBA and won’t be bothered about fake news of him failing the exams. The news circulated from a parody page that is known for its notorious claims.

The news of Zach Edey being held from participating in the NBA Draft by Purdue was posted by NBA Centel, a parody account. Therefore, the news about him failing the exams is false. There is no confirmation on any Purdue social media handle about this.

Purdue will be hoping for Zach's magic in the final

Zach Edey has been a superstar for this Purdue team and the Canadian is dominant. He has performed so well that he got praise from one of the greatest centers of all time, Shaquille O’Neal.

Zach was at his devastating best in the last game against the NC State. The Canadian superstar played the entire 40 minutes and scored 20 points, collected 12 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists. His dominance on both ends of the court made sure that NC State was restricted to just 50 points.

For now, the focus for Zach is to win the prestigious NCAA title against UConn. Both the teams have been great in the competition so far but with Zach with Purdue, they have the slight edge. If the Canadian is in form, expect Purdue to lift the championship tomorrow.

ALSO READ: 'Shaq is Already Insecure..': Shaquille O'Neal and Zach Edey’s Meetup Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy