'Shaq is Already Insecure..': Shaquille O'Neal and Zach Edey’s Meetup Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy

Zach Edey is coming of age in the ongoing NCAA tournament as he takes giant steps toward being picked at a very high draft number in the upcoming months.

Edey is already compared to one of the greatest centers of all time, Shaquille O'Neal. The Diesel was at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona to watch Zach Edey’s Purdue take on NC State in the Final Four.

Shaq was impressed with the way the Canadian dominated his opponents and carried his team to a 63-50 win.

To congratulate the Boilermakers, Shaquille O'Neal was among those who formed a line along the tunnel that led to Purdue's dugout. He gave Zach Edey a quick hug after they met.

ALSO READ: 76ers and Grizzlies Game: Here's the Reason Behind Stoppage in Play Between NBA Teams; Report

How did the fans react?

What did Shaquille O’Neal have to say?

Shaquille O'Neal was listed as 7-foot-1 during his time at the NBA. Zach Edey is already listed as 7-foot-4. However, the fans were surprised to see how short Shaq looked in front of the Canadian. Not many people in the world can make Shaq look short.

Advertisement

The former LA Lakers superstar was asked about Zach’s gameplay during the game on which he said: “He has a nice touch around the basket. He uses his body well. He's playing very well and he's staying out of foul trouble.”

How did Zach Edey perform?

Zach Edey was sensational and unstoppable as he played the entire 40 minutes in the game. Edey contributed 20 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. The way he altered the game by simply blocking the paint was astonishing to see.

Plus, Zach Edey was the offensive center. Every time Purdue had the ball, he was trying to set up plays for his teammates or set up screens. Edey was the center of attention for the Wolfpack and O'Neal gave him credit for his efforts on both ends of the court.

ALSO READ: 'That's bullsh*t'; Stephen A Smith Slams LeBron James for His Take on Heat's 2011 Finals Loss to Mavericks