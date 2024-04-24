Islam Makhachev Reveals Future Plans; Wants to Face THIS UFC Champion in Superfight

UFC Lightweight champion and pound-for-pound number one UFC fighter Islam Makhachev reveals his potential move after UFC 302 and who he wants to face after Dustin Poirier.

UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is currently the best pound-for-pound fighter in UFC. Islam Makhachev is widely regarded as one of the best UFC champions of all time. He has a record of 25 wins and only one loss in his professional mixed martial arts career.

Makhachev is set to defend his UFC Lightweight championship for the third time against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 pay-per-view; the event will take place on June 1, 2024, at the Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey, United States.

Islam Makhachev recently gave an interview to the NY Post where he revealed his plans to join UFC after UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev said, “Honestly, I don’t have any exciting fights [at lightweight] because, Dustin Poirier has just 1 fight wins streak Arman Tsarukyan I already beat this guy. I don’t have some job in my division. I think they have to give me chance for the second belt, because I already beat everyone.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Islam Makhachev expressed that he wants a fight to capture the second title and hinted at a potential champion vs. champion match against UFC Welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Advertisement

Islam Makhachev UFC Record

- UFC 294: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2 (Oct. 21, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: KO/TKO via Kick

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:06



- UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski (Feb. 11, 2023)

- Result: Win against Alexander Volkanovski

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 5

- Time: 5:00



- UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev (Oct. 22, 2022)

- Result: Win against Charles Oliveira

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:16

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Green (Feb. 26, 2022)

- Result: Win against Bobby Green

- Method: KO/TKO via Punches

- Round: 1

- Time: 3:23

- UFC 267: Blachowicz vs. Teixeira (Oct. 30, 2021)

- Result: Win against Dan Hooker

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Kimura

- Round: 1

- Time: 2:25

- UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (Jul. 17, 2021)

- Result: Win against Thiago Moises

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

- Round: 4

- Time: 2:38

- UFC 259: Blachowicz vs. Adesanya (Mar. 06, 2021)

- Result: Win against Drew Dober

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Arm Triangle

- Round: 3

- Time: 1:37

- UFC 242: Khabib vs. Poirier (Sep. 07, 2019)

- Result: Win against Davi Ramos

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Oleinik (Apr. 20, 2019)

- Result: Win against Arman Tsarukyan

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 (Jul. 28, 2018)

- Result: Win against Kajan Johnson

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Armbar

- Round: 1

Advertisement

- Time: 4:43

- UFC 220: Miocic vs. Ngannou (Jan. 20, 2018)

- Result: Win against Gleison Tibau

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:57

- UFC 208: Holm vs. De Randamie (Feb. 11, 2017)

- Result: Win against Nik Lentz

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Johnson (Sep. 17, 2016)

- Result: Win against Chris Wade

- Method: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Rounds: 3

- Time: 5:00

- UFC 192: Cormier vs Gustafsson (Oct. 03, 2015)

- Result: Loss against Adriano Martins

- Method: KO/TKO via Punch

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

- UFC 187: Johnson vs Cormier (May. 23, 2015)

- Result: Win against Leo Kuntz

- Method: SUB (Submission) via Rear Naked Choke

Advertisement

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:38

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor’s Coach Predicts The Notorious One Is Ready to Stop Michael Chandler