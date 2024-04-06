Michael Jordan's frosty relationship with Jerry Krause is known to all. It was famously tense. Early disagreements over playing time and draft picks sowed seeds of distrust. An incident where Krause recorded a meeting discussing Jordan's injury further eroded Jordan's faith in the GM's transparency. Further, Michael Jordan's famous "You can't smoke it" cigar jab at Jerry Kraus made the tension more evident. Here's what happened:

After securing the 1992 championship, the Bulls locker room was a scene of pure joy. Jordan, known for his competitive fire, was finally unwinding with a celebratory cigar. Reportedly, Jerry Krause, not exactly known for his playful side, entered the locker room and seeing Jordan's cigar, jokingly asked for a puff. This is where things got interesting. Jordan, never one to miss an opportunity for a playful dig, responded with the now-famous line: "You can't smoke it. It'll stunt your growth."

It poked fun at Krause's reputation for being a penny-pinching control freak. This cigar incident is documented in Episode 5 of “The Last Dance.”

Michael Jordan's Omitted Jerry Krause's Name in Acceptance Speech for 1992 Finals MVP

The rift in the relationship between Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause came to a head in 1992, the year of the Bulls' second three-peat. Krause reportedly downplayed the role of players in championship wins, saying "organizations win championships" (though he claimed he was misquoted). Jordan took offense, feeling the Bulls' success was due in large part to the players' talent and dedication.

Following the 1992 championship win, in his acceptance speech for Finals MVP, Jordan famously said: "I want to thank you guys [teammates] for going out there and battling every night with me. You're the reason we're here today. I know I don't always say it enough, but I truly appreciate you." This was widely seen as a dig at the GM because MJ felt the players deserved recognition.

Ultimately, the tension between Jordan and Krause contributed to the break-up of the Bulls dynasty in the late 90s. Krause, unwilling to meet Jordan's high salary demands, opted for a rebuild.