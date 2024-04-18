‘It’s Time That We Give Our Daughters the Same’: President Joe Biden Wants Female Athletes To Be Paid What They Deserve

The wage gap in professional basketball, particularly between the NBA and WNBA, has been brought back to the forefront of discussion due to Caitlin Clark's rookie contract.

The contrast is stark when comparing top NBA draft picks like Victor Wembanyama, who bag multi-million-dollar contracts, with Clark, whose salary makes up only a fraction of what her male counterparts earn.

Recent controversies concerning equal pay for female athletes have been stirred up following US President Joe Biden, which surfaced after the disclosure of Caitlin Clark's rookie WNBA salary.

Being the 2024 WNBA draft's first pick by the Indiana Fever, Clark's rookie season salary is earmarked at $76,535, igniting outrage over the glaring pay disparity between male and female athletes.

"Echoing Biden, the sentiment is that "

"Women in sports continue to push new boundaries and inspire us all."

"But right now we're seeing that even if you're the best, women are not paid their fair share."

"It’s time that we give our daughters the same opportunities as our sons and ensure women are paid what they deserve.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Biden endorsed pay equality in sports. Advocates of gender equality in sports who argue for fair recompense for female athletes' contribution to the game align with the President's remarks.

Clark's Journey Sparks a Movement for Fair Compensation in Women's Sports

Despite earning a modest salary from the WNBA, Clark's influence on the game isn't confined to the basketball court. Her stellar college basketball career has boosted the reputation of women's basketball and drawn millions of the sport's viewers.

Victor Wembanyama inked a contract for his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs that was valued at $55 million. This contract is worth over 718 times more than Clark's rookie salary, detailing the extensive gender pay differences in sports and larger societal structures.

Clark's popularity has converted into profitable endorsement deals with high-profile companies such as Nike, State Farm, and Gatorade, which altogether amount to an estimated $3 million annually. This total revenue is over 39 times more than her WNBA earnings.

The topic of fair pay within sports is gaining traction, and Clark's situation acts as a focal point for those advocating for equity for women in sports.

Even though the path towards fair compensation might be long and fraught with obstacles, public backing from figures like Biden is a positive step towards achieving gender equality in sports and elsewhere.

