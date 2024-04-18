Did Joel Embiid Express His Desire To Play for France Before Choosing Team USA? Exploring Viral Letter From 2021

Earlier this week, Joel Embiid found his name on the 12-man roster of Team USA, making him a part of one of the most star-studded rosters in Olympic history.

He joins the ranks of basketball icons like LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, who have all committed to one final Olympic run. Joining them are Jayson Tatum, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Bam Adebayo.

A 2021 letter has recently gone viral on social media where it seemed Joel Embiid was inclined to play for France over Team USA.

Before his commitment to Team USA, Joel Embiid, the center for the Philadelphia 76ers, confessed to French President Emmanuel Macron that he felt a pull towards playing for France.

A letter from 2021 that Embiid had written to Macron, and which RMC Sport has secured a copy of has revealed this interesting story. In the letter, Embiid shared his decision to gear up for France and let go of any other offers.

Embiid wrote, "After discussion with the French Basketball Federation, I have now made my decision. I wish to pursue French naturalization and thereby gain selection with the Blues. I clearly state that I don't desire to play for any other national team."

Having never competed on the international stage, Embiid confessed that representing France in the 2024 Summer Olympics, set to take place in Paris, would be an "immense honor."

Embiid's International Basketball Decision: Family, Fans, and a Patriotic Choice

Embiid, hailing from Cameroon and also a citizen of France and the United States, had the unique privilege of choosing his allegiance for his international career from these three nations.

Despite strong considerations for France and the United States, Embiid decided to represent the US due to the birth of his son there.

In October, Embiid shared his collective joy and eagerness on his social media about this decision stating, "This decision wasn't easy. Yet, I am fortunate to have three places- Cameroon, France, and the USA I proudly call home."

He added that after discussing with his family, his heart led him to choose Team USA. He wished to stand beside his fellow league players and wanted his fans to see him play. Above all, he aimed to honor his US-born son, expressing his desire for his son to know that his first Olympics was played specifically for him.

Finally, the prospect of Team USA securing gold for a fifth consecutive Summer Olympics seems promising. Tasked with leading the team for his first-ever Olympics as head coach is none other than Golden State Warriors' esteemed coach, Steve Kerr.

