Jake Paul Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam

Jake Paul, the famous social media personality and YouTuber, has successfully transitioned into the world of boxing and has become one of the most well-known internet stars of our time. Alongside his brother Logan Paul, who is also a popular YouTuber and now a professional wrestler and boxer, they gained fame by creating entertaining content on platforms like Vine and YouTube.

Jake Paul, the boxing sensation, has successfully transitioned into a full-time boxer, an ambitious entrepreneur, and a part-time content creator. This weekend, on March 2, he will be stepping into the ring for his 10th boxing match in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Not only will he be co-maineventing the Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke championship match, but he will also be facing off against the skilled professional boxer Ryan Bourland. Jake Paul's journey in the boxing world continues to entertain and impress audiences worldwide.

Before his major boxing matchup against Ryan Bourland, Jake Paul made a Twitter post expressing his feelings for his girlfriend, and family and mocked his opponent Ryan Bourland.



“In 3 days I fight for the Paul family, for Jutta, for my amazing team, my purpose, and to further change the sport of boxing. Boxing, I owe you everything including Ryan Bourland’s head top.”

Last year, Jake Paul made it public that he is dating Jutta Leerdam. They frequently post about each other on social media and are often spotted together.

Jutta Leerdam is frequently spotted at Jake Paul's recent fights, showing her support, and likewise, Jake Paul can be seen numerous times supporting his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam.

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

Jutta Leerdam, a well-known sports personality, is just as famous as Jake Paul himself. She is a Dutch speed skater who specializes in sprint events.

At the age of 25, Jutta Leerdam has already achieved remarkable success in her sport. In 2017-18, she won several major medals, including the 2017 World Junior Championships and a second-place finish the following year.

When she turned professional in 2018, Leerdam claimed the 1000m world title, and she continued her winning streak in 2020 and 2023.

Additionally, she secured a gold medal at the World Sprint Championships in 2022. In the same year, Jutta Leerdam signed with Team Jumbo-Visma, and her contract with the team will last until 2024.

Jutta Leerdam's Height

Jutta Leerdam, a talented athlete, is naturally blessed with her athletic physique and impressive height. Fans speculate about her height when they see her next to Jake Paul, who is also quite tall. According to official records, Jutta Leerdam stands at 5 feet 11 inches tall.

What does Jutta Leerdam do for a living?

Jutta Leerdam, a Dutch speed skater, is a professional athlete competing for the team Jumbo-Visma. She achieved a gold medal in the 2022 World Sprint Championships.

Prior to going pro in 2018, the 25-year-old ice skating star won the 2017 World Junior Championships and placed second the following year. In the 2017-18 season, she emerged victorious in the ISU Junior World Cup.

Jutta Leerdam has 4.3 million followers on her Instagram account, where she posts her pictures, promotes brands, and sometimes creates content which makes her a part-time model and content creator as well.

How Did Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam Meet?

Previously, Jake Paul was in a relationship with model Julia Rose, while Jutta Leerdam was dating well-known speed skater Koen Verweij. Both couples experienced difficult breakups. Jake and Jutta found each other on Instagram and began chatting.



After a while, they both agreed to meet up and Jake Paul went on a date with Jutta Leerdam in Miami. In April 2023, Jake Paul made their relationship public by sharing a post where they were seen holding hands and he stated “I’m Dutch now.”

Jutta Leerdam also confirmed her relationship with The Prblm Child by posting a series of pictures saying “That’s it”.

Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam are both dedicated to their sports careers and maintain long-distance relationships. However, they make it a point to spend quality time together and show support for one another.

Jutta Leerdam has been present at Jake Paul's past fights, including the one against Nate Diaz, and she even attended the venue to cheer him on during his match against Andre August.

It seems like she will be at Jake Paul’s upcoming boxing event on March 2 this coming weekend to support and cheer him.

Are Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam heading towards marriage?

Jake Paul can't stop gushing about his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam, saying her love and support are out of this world. She's not only a world champion but also an incredibly dedicated athlete who truly gets him.

While talking about marrying Jutta Leerdam, Jake Paul expressed his views on his podcast Jutta Leerdam, “I dream of the same thing marriage and family and getting to become best friends with my kids, And doing it with my wife at the time, which I believe will be Jutta.”

Jutta Leerdam's net worth

According to a recent report from a couple of mixed sources Jake Paul’s girlfriend Jutta Leerdam has an estimated net worth between $1 million to $5 million. A major source of her income is her speed skating career. On the flip side, Jake Paul has a net worth of around $40 million here is all you need to know about Jake Paul's Net Worth.

Jutta Leerdam and Jake Paul can't wait for what lies ahead. Leerdam recently shared a throwback reel on her Instagram from 2023, reminiscing about how Jake Paul played a significant role in transforming her life.

On the other hand, Jake Paul posted a video revealing the best moment of his year 2023, a major part of the video was his girlfriend Jutta Leerdam, even the thumbnail of the video was an intimate picture of both of them.

Jake Paul will face Ryan Bourland on Merch 2nd 2024 and this will mark his first fight this year. Jutta Leerdam will appear at the venue to support her boyfriend.

