‘Bro Found a New Target’: Dillon Danis Mocks Jake Paul by Sharing an Old Picture of His Girlfriend With Another Man

Dillion Danis, a former Bellator fighter and part of Conor McGregor's team, gained fame for his trolling and trash-talking abilities, much like McGregor himself. During his fight against Logan Paul last year, Danis escalated his trolling game by taunting Paul with photos of his fiancée Nina Agdal with other men.

Danis really pushed the boundaries of trash-talking, which led to Nina taking legal action against him. Dillion Danis had an old rivalry with Paul Brothers. With a boxing match last year, he has kind of settled score with Logan Paul.

This weekend Jake Paul co-main events the big boxing match between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke. Jake Paul will be going head-to-head with Ryan Bourland at the co-main event.

Excitingly, Jake Paul recently posted a picture with his new girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, who happens to be a talented Dutch speed skater.

“In 3 days I fight for the Paul family, for Jutta, for my amazing team, my purpose, and to further change the sport of boxing. Boxing, I owe you everything including Ryan Bourland’s head top,” Jake Paul expressed.

Dillion Danis shared a picture of Paul's girlfriend Jutta Leerdam with another man, mocking Jake Paul in the same pattern he used to troll Logan Paul. Fans are now reacting to the comeback of troll Dillion Danis.



A fan expressed his view, “Bro found a new target.”



Another fan stated, “Dillon Danis when he saw Jake tweet his girlfriend.”



Another fan wrote and asked the question, “Why is she staring into her phone & not Jake Paul?”



Another fan reacted, “Dillion must have some fantasies about the Paul's. Likely still in the closet, jealously isn't a great look Dillion, also kinda sad.”



Another fan chimed in, “Bro Come on man not Jutta too.”

Dillion Danis Jiu-Jitsu Record

Dillion Danis first made a name for himself through his successful Jiu-Jitsu career, earning numerous championships and titles. However, it was in 2016 that Danis truly skyrocketed to fame when he joined Conor McGregor's team. His popularity soared even higher when Khabib jumped out of the Octagon after McGregor's fight, aiming to confront Danis.

