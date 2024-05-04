Vince McMahon's Legal Team Trashes Janel Grant's Sexual Trafficking Lawsuit; Claims She Was in Love With Him

Trigger Warning: The article contains mentions of sexual trafficking and rape allegations

Vince McMahon has finally replied! Not in a personal capacity, though, but his legal team, which is handling his case, has given a reply. After being silent for months about the sexual trafficking lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, Vince McMahon’s legal team has now trained the guns on Grant.

The legal team shot back at Janel Grant for leveling falsified allegations at Vince McMahon when she could no longer get financial benefits from him. “In January 2024, Ms. Grant, a 43-year-old with a law degree, who was in love with Mr. McMahon and devastated by their break-up, filed an outrageous and false lawsuit to ruin Mr. McMahon’s career and reputation. Now, her false allegations are slowly unraveling,” Wrestletalk quoted Vince McMahon’s legal team.

It said that Miss Grant’s attorneys wouldn’t be able to suppress the truth from coming out. And not just this, another big WWE employee, John Laurinaitis, who was the Head of Talent Relations, has also spoken up through his legal team.



What has John Laurinaitis’s legal team said?

John Laurinaitis, who was also accused by Janel Grant of sexually assaulting, has also replied to the allegations. His legal team said, "John Laurinaitis has filed a Motion today fully joining in and adopting Vince McMahon's motion to compel arbitration. Mr. Laurinaitis corroborates Mr. McMahon in publicly declaring that Ms. Grant's allegations of sexual abuse and coercion in her Complaint are completely unfounded. My client will fight these false allegations together with Mr. McMahon in the proper forum, arbitration."

In short, Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis, through their legal teams, have asserted that Janel Grant has lied in her lawsuit against the two and that she was in a relationship with Vince McMahon while she was in WWE. This also means that the physical relationships that took place between them were consensual.

What did Janel Grant say in her lawsuit?

Janel Grant had leveled some horrendous allegations against Vince McMahon. In her 67-page lawsuit, she accused Vince McMahon of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions from 2019 to 2021.

She said that McMahon not only made her do obscene acts, but he also used her as a pawn in the industry to satisfy the lust of other men. She revealed in the lawsuit that Vince McMahon asked her on numerous occasions to visit the hotel room of John Laurinaitis.

Not just this, Grant accused McMahon and Laurinaitis of assaulting her sexually on the premises of WWE on multiple occasions. Janel Grant threw another bombshell in her lawsuit when she said that McMahon used her to sign a big WWE star who was also once a UFC star.

She was pointing at Brock Lesnar, even though his name hasn’t been mentioned anywhere in the suit. She disclosed that Lesnar was told by Vince McMahon that she would do anything asked for. So Brock asked Grant to send a video of her urinating. Grant said she "obeyed," although she avoided future interactions with wrestlers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Brock Lesnar has also been absent from WWE shows, and his appearances at WWE shows and pay-per-views have been canceled.