How Did Tom Brady Agree To Get Roasted Live On Netflix? Comedian Jeff Ross Reveals

Tom Brady is all ready to get roasted this weekend by comedian Kevin Hart alongside some of his New England Patriots teammates as Netflix gears up for an epic live show. The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady is the name of the star-studded event including Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss, and Drew Bledsoe, Ben Affleck and Bill Belichick, the former Patriots head coach.

Meanwhile, comedian Jeff Ross has disclosed a funny and interesting story behind how Tom Brady agreed to do a show in which he will be the subject of several roasts. Let's have a look at what he revealed.

Here's how Tom Brady agreed to get roasted live

Jeff Ross is the mastermind behind bringing the idea of The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady to life. However, the idea was inspired by the seven-time Super Bowl champion himself. During his appearance at the Jimmy Kimmel Live recently, Jeff stated how the idea emerged during the 2021 Super Bowl appearance which was also the NFL legend's last.

Jeff caught Brady going through his Instagram stories which were related to the Super Bowl jokes, just hours ahead of the game to be kicked off. "I saw him looking at my Instagram stories. I was posting jokes about the Super Bowl and I happened to see Tom Brady's verified account."

Jeff hilariously stated he was amazed to see the former Patriots quarterback using social media just ahead of the big game, while instead, he should be preparing for the annual league championship. “He’s playing in the Super Bowl in three hours. I was like, "This is what this guy’s doing right before the Super Bowl.”

Jeff Ross asked Tom Brady to get roasted live

The five-time Super Bowl MVP, who was enjoying Instagram content just ahead of the Super Bowl 2021, went on to grab the Most Valuable Player award in the game which Tampa Bay Buccaneers won with a huge margin (31-9) against the Kansas City Chiefs at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The comedian was very impressed by TB12's performance and took a step to ask him about having a roast event in his name to which the QB agreed and now it will be there, soon on the weekend. The show could have landed back in 2022 however, Brady's decision to come out of retirement to complete some unfinished business caused it to be delayed until he finally hung up his boots last year.



