Jake Paul Net Worth 2023 - How much money does Jake Paul make?

Jake Paul, a popular YouTuber and social media influencer, has successfully made his mark in the combat industry as he strives to become a boxing champion. Undoubtedly, Paul is among the most prominent social media influencers globally.

He started his journey alongside his brother Logan Paul when he was just 10 years old. Paul is currently 26 years old and has achieved mega success already.

According to a recent update by Celebrity Net Worth, Jake Paul has a net worth of 80 million dollars. Apart from social media and his boxing career. Paul is an established businessman as he owns multiple venters.

The early life of Jake Paul

Jake Paul, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, began his content creation journey at the tender age of 10, alongside his brother Logan Paul. In 2013, he took to the Vine app and shared his very first video. With his entertaining skills, Paul entertained the audience, amassing a staggering 5.3 million followers and a whopping 2 billion views on his content.

After the Vine platform closed its doors, Jake Paul made a comeback on YouTube in 2014. It didn't take long for him to become a familiar face on the platform, where he entertained his audience with pranks and vlogs.

Jake became a hot topic in the media when he joined the Disney series Bizzardvark, where he would take on challenges and showcase his talents. However, in 2017, while filming the second season of the show, Jake was unexpectedly let go. It was later disclosed by Jake Paul himself that he had been fired from the show.

Jake Paul’s Team 10

In 2016, Jake Paul created Team 10, and the following year, he established his very own Influencer management company called TeamDom, securing a whopping one million dollars in funding. Paul also released his debut song, which featured the members of Team 10.

The music video “It's Everyday Bro” managed to gain 70 million views on YouTube within three months and became the third most disliked video on the platform at that time.

Team 10 initially consisted of a bunch of individuals who lived together and produced content for Jake Paul. However, the group stopped posting after 2019.

Jake Paul’s boxing career

Jake Paul began his boxing journey in 2018 when he took on Deji, a YouTuber from the United Kingdom. Their match was part of the co-main event alongside Logan Paul vs KSI. In an impressive display, Jake Paul emerged victorious by knocking out Deji in the fifth round, marking his first win as an influencer in the boxing ring.

Paul then made his professional boxing debut in 2020 against YouTuber AnEson Gib and defeated him in round one. After that, Jake took on NBA player Nate Robinson. From there, Paul continued his career as a professional boxer, taking on renowned UFC legends like Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva.

Paul recently made it known that he's fully committed to pursuing his boxing career and has set his sights on becoming a world champion. Notably, he experienced his first defeat earlier this year in February when he faced off against Tommy Fury.

After that, he staged a comeback and went up against UFC legend Nate Diaz. Paul emerged victorious in their bout.

Paul is gearing up for his third competition of the year in 2023 and is all set to go head-to-head with Andre August on December 15th, 2023.

Jake Paul’s boxing record

Amateur Record:

1. Win - Deji Olatunji - TKO, 5 (6), 1:51 - Aug 25, 2018 - Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Professional Record:



1. Win - AnEsonGib - TKO, 1 (6), 2:18 - Jan 30, 2020 - The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

2. Win - Nate Robinson - KO, 2 (6), 1:24 - Nov 28, 2020 - Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

3. Win - Ben Askren - TKO, 1 (8), 1:59 - Apr 17, 2021 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

4. Win - Tyron Woodley - SD, 8 - Aug 29, 2021 - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

5. Win - Tyron Woodley - KO, 6 (8), 2:12 - Dec 18, 2021 - Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

6. Win - Anderson Silva - UD, 8 - Oct 29, 2022 - Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

7. Loss - Tommy Fury - SD, 8 - Feb 26, 2023 - Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

8. Win - Nate Diaz - UD, 10 - Aug 5, 2023 - American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas, U.S.

Jake Paul’s business venture and real estate investments

Jake Paul, aka The Problem Child, kicked off his business journey in 2018 by establishing his very own Influencer management company. Fast forward to 2021, he teamed up with his financial advisor Nakisa Bidarian to venture into the world of boxing promotions.

Their company, Most Valuable Promotion, made a significant move by signing Amanda Serrano, a seven-time world champion. Additionally, Jake Paul recently introduced his very own sports betting application called Betr.

Jake Paul’s real estate

Jake Paul came back to YouTube in April this year and made a big promise to his fans - he would now be sharing new content on his channel every week. In an exciting video, Paul unveiled his brand new house in Puerto Rico, which is said to be worth a staggering 16 million dollars.

Jake Paul’s major brand collaborations

Jake Paul has also partnered with several big-name brands, including Celsius, one of the top energy drink companies. Additionally, he has inked a deal with PFL, a major mixed martial arts promotion.

