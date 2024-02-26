Jake Paul Hints at Major Boxing Event in India After Getting into Brawl with Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat

Jake Paul, a social media personality who transitioned from YouTuber to boxer, vowed earlier this year to consistently compete in fights and enhance his boxing record. He is now on the brink of his upcoming significant boxing bout.

Jake Paul is scheduled to go up against boxer Ryan Bourland on March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Paul is slated to be the co-main event on the fight card, which will be topped by a featherweight women's boxing championship bout featuring Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke.

Neeraj Goyat called out Jake Paul for a fight via Instagram on 29th December 2023. The video went viral and as of now has more than 2.3 million views. Jake Paul responded to Neeraj in his comment section in Hindi the native language of India.

Jake Paul expressed (Translated in English), “ This is not about India and America. I praise all my supporters in India. If Neeraj needs an opportunity, he will have to stop the story of the USA vs. India.”

Paul accepted Neeraj’s challenge, “Any time any place”

Jake Paul challenged Neerj to fly and meet him in Puerto Rico face to face. Neeraj has reached Puerto Rico to meet Jake Paul in person.

Jake Paul and Neeraj Goyat both have now shared a video clip where they met each other in person outside Jake Paul’s gym.

Where they exchanged some verbal jabs at each other and in the end both got into a small physical altercation. They were then separated by Jake Paul’s team.

Jake Paul posted the video and expressed, “Respect to you lil guy for flying all the way from India to Neeraj fans where in India do you want do you want to see me knock him out at.” Paul hinted his next major event could take place in India.

Neeraj Goyat expressed, “I came in front of you, and you couldn't do anything. But inside the ring, your people won't be there to stop me. You picked the wrong fight. I am the Lion of Haryana. The little boy needs Amanda Serrano to save him.”

Jake Paul Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. TBD

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: TBD

