Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland: When and Where to Watch; Date, Start Time and Streaming Info

Jake Paul has returned to the boxing ring, for the very first time in 2024, and is slated to fight Ryan Bourland on March 2, in Puerto Rico. The boxing match will be the main event of the night and will be part of the “Serrano vs Meinke” Championship fight card.

Paul’s match comes right after his victory last year against Andre August, which elevated his record to 8-1. So far, Paul has won against Tyron Woodley, Nate Diaz, and Anderson Silva. Now he is up against Ryan Bourland who has a professional record of 17-2.

When and where to watch?

The match is on March 2, at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

United States:

The event will stream LIVE at 7 p.m E.T exclusively on DAZN and Paul is expected to make his ring walk at 9 p.m ET.

India:

The event in India will be live-streamed at DAZN at 5:30 am. The streaming will not be done on SONY LIV like UFC and WWE.

United Kingdom:

In the UK, the event will be live-streamed at 5 pm EST and will only be available at DAZN.

Canada:

The event will be live-streamed at 7 p.m on Friday and will be available at DAZN.

Who has the edge?

Paul has only been defeated once in his career, which was against Tommy Fury. However, he quickly recovered by securing a couple of victories and is now gearing up for a win against Ryan Bourland.

Before the match, Jake Paul in an interview said that his goal is always to become a world champion. “I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who’s been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do,” MMA Wrestling quoted Jake Paul.

However, Bourland is also an experienced fighter and has won 17 out of 19 matches so far, with only 2 losses. He will be looking at his 18th victory against Jake Paul. It will be interesting to see who wins the match via knockout.

