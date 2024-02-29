Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat Reveals Jake Paul's Massive Plan for Boxing Event in India

About a few days back, Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat got into a physical altercation with Jake Paul outside Paul’s gym. Neeraj Goyat called out Jake Paul last year and since then both have been exchanging verbal blows at each other.

A couple of days back, Jake Paul challenged Neeraj Goyat to fly to Puerto Rico and see him in person and challenge. Neeraj Goyat immediately responded to his challenge and landed in Puerto Rico, two or three days after Paul’s challenge.

Neeraj Goyat earned the respect of Jake Paul as he mentioned in his post. Later, Jake Paul tweeted and responded to all his future opponents including Neeraj Goyat.

Jake Paul took shots at Goyat on Twitter (now X) and expressed, “Neeraj - brave for coming to PR from India. But you too small brother. 1 hand is all I need.”

Now, Neeraj Goyat shared some updates regarding their possible match-up. Goyat revealed he met the CEO of Jake Paul’s boxing promotion Most Valuable Promotions.

Neeraj told his fans that Nakisa Bidarian has offered him a pretty good deal and wants him to collaborate with them. And, after they collaborate, Neeraj and Jake Paul could host a mega-boxing spectacle in India.

Currently, Jake Paul is set to co-main event upcoming Boxing event Serrano vs. Meinke. Jake Paul will face professional boxer Ryan Bourland the fight will take place this weekend.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Jake Paul Net Worth 2023 - How much money does Jake Paul make?

Jake Paul Boxing Record

1. Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

- Date: January 30, 2020

- Location: The Meridian at Island Gardens, Miami, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

2. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

- Date: November 28, 2020

- Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

3. Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren

- Date: April 17, 2021

- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

- Result: WIN (TKO)

4. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (1st fight)

- Date: August 29, 2021

- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, Ohio, U.S.

- Result: WIN (SD - Split Decision)

5. Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley (Rematch)

- Date: December 18, 2021

- Location: Amalie Arena, Tampa, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

6. Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

- Date: October 29, 2022

- Location: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona, U.S.

- Result: WIN (UD - Unanimous Decision)

7. Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury

- Date: February 26, 2023

- Location: Diriyah Arena, Diriyah, Saudi Arabia

- Result: LOSS (SD - Split Decision)

8. Jake Paul vs. Andre August

- Date: December 15, 2023

- Location: Caribe Royale, Orlando, Florida, U.S.

- Result: WIN (KO)

9. Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland

- Date: March 2, 2024

- Location: Puerto Rico

- Result: TBD

ALSO READ: Jake Paul Hints at Major Boxing Event in India After Getting into Brawl with Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat