Jaylen Brown Posts Viral Dunk to Move Past Carmelo Anthony in Post-season Points During Celtics-Heat Playoff Matchup
Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown moves up the all-time postseason scoring list ahead of Carmelo Anthony after posting a viral dunk against the Miami Heat. The Celtics are on their way to playoff challenge
During the Celtics-Heat playoff game, Jaylen Brown took the spotlight with a spectacular play. His viral dunk not only electrified the arena but also etched his name in NBA history.
After sinking a three-pointer in the opening possession, Brown wowed the crowd with an explosive two-handed slam dunk, marking a historic moment in his career.
This iconic play propelled Brown past the legendary Carmelo Anthony in the NBA playoffs all-time scoring list, advancing him from No. 72 to No. 71 with a commendable 1,915 career postseason points.
Jaylen Brown Helped the Celtics Propell
In a thrilling display of athleticism, Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown electrified the court with a spectacular dunk that ignited his team's rapid start in the matchup against the Miami Heat.
With an explosive drive to his right followed by a breathtaking spin baseline, Brown soared for an emphatic dunk over Miami small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., propelling the Celtics to an early 5-0 lead.
This instrumental play by Brown set the tone for a phenomenal 14-0 run during the first three minutes of the game, contributing significantly to the Celtics' commanding 60-45 lead at halftime.
Brown's exceptional performance, which encompassed five points, two assists, and four rebounds, had his skills on full display during the game. Notably, this powerful start from Brown reflects the Celtics' resilient pursuit of victory following their previous playoff disappointment against the Heat.
