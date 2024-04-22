Jaylen Brown Posts Viral Dunk to Move Past Carmelo Anthony in Post-season Points During Celtics-Heat Playoff Matchup

During the Celtics-Heat playoff game, Jaylen Brown took the spotlight with a spectacular play. His viral dunk not only electrified the arena but also etched his name in NBA history.

After sinking a three-pointer in the opening possession, Brown wowed the crowd with an explosive two-handed slam dunk, marking a historic moment in his career.

This iconic play propelled Brown past the legendary Carmelo Anthony in the NBA playoffs all-time scoring list, advancing him from No. 72 to No. 71 with a commendable 1,915 career postseason points.

Also Read: ‘I’m Still in Shape’: Dwight Howard Drops Indirect Return Request as Lakers Fell Short of Nuggets Playoff Challenge

Jaylen Brown Helped the Celtics Propell

In a thrilling display of athleticism, Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown electrified the court with a spectacular dunk that ignited his team's rapid start in the matchup against the Miami Heat.

With an explosive drive to his right followed by a breathtaking spin baseline, Brown soared for an emphatic dunk over Miami small forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., propelling the Celtics to an early 5-0 lead. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

This instrumental play by Brown set the tone for a phenomenal 14-0 run during the first three minutes of the game, contributing significantly to the Celtics' commanding 60-45 lead at halftime.

Brown's exceptional performance, which encompassed five points, two assists, and four rebounds, had his skills on full display during the game. Notably, this powerful start from Brown reflects the Celtics' resilient pursuit of victory following their previous playoff disappointment against the Heat.

Also Read: ’Keep Chanting We Want Celtics’: Oshae Brissett’s Strong Message to Heat Fans Ahead of First-Round Playoff Clash