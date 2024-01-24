John Cena retirement: WWE legend reveals when he will pull the curtains down on wrestling career

WWE icon John Cena appears poised to conclude his illustrious wrestling journey. In a recent revelation, the 46-year-old luminary discussed his forthcoming retirement, providing insights into when he envisions drawing the curtain on his celebrated wrestling career.

During an engaging interview with ET's Nischelle Turner on Tuesday, the seasoned superstar, also promoting Argylle, unequivocally expressed his intentions to retire from wrestling shortly. "That's not a maybe. That time is gonna come, and it's gonna come soon," Cena declared. As the WWE universe braces for this significant transition, the question looms: Are we witnessing the final chapter of John Cena's wrestling legacy?

Retirement Timeline

Cena made his WWE debut in 2002, marking a career spanning 22 years. He committed to WWE fans, creating a lasting bond. Cena, now approaching 47, emphasized the importance of maintaining the same level of passion as the fanbase.

He acknowledged the demands of being a WWE performer and stated that he doesn't want to continue just for the sake of it. Cena set a personal deadline of 50 for his in-ring performances, considering the toll it takes.

The Impact of Filming on Wrestling Career

Cena humorously touched upon the challenges of juggling his wrestling career with his flourishing acting ventures. He mentioned the constraints of film productions, noting that commitments to projects like Argylle restrict him from participating in wrestling events due to insurance concerns. Despite these challenges, Cena remains open to opportunities as long as the phone keeps ringing.

Asked about returning to wrestling post-retirement, Cena highlighted that he's had at least one WWE match every year for the past 23 years and doesn't plan to break that streak as long as he can perform.

As for WrestleMania, taking place in April, Cena teased the possibility of attending, citing potential availability on weekends due to his filming schedule. However, he emphasized that when he says he's done, he means it, acknowledging the cycle of retirements and comebacks in WWE. Cena believes it's time to pass on the energy to the new generation of performers who can be there consistently.

John Cena was last seen in the 2022 WWE SmackDown. In Fastlane, he and LA Knight won against The Bloodline. After the event, Cena was asked how long he plans to continue. He said there's work to do to reach the level he's used to. Cena, who's 46, admitted that his wrestling days are ending.

"I've always said this won't be my last match, but I know the last one is getting closer," Cena shared. He promised not to disappoint the WWE fans but acknowledged that he needs to improve and find his groove again.

