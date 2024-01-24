John Cena WrestleMania 40 status: The Cenation Leader opens up on availability for biggest wrestling show of the year

How can there be a WrestleMania without John Cena ? The Cenation leader who had been the face of the company for nearly a decade (2005- 2014) though has been out of action for sometime, but when it comes to his WWE appearances, it is always very exciting for the fans.

The 16 time WWE Champion is expected to at least make a special appearance at WrestleMania 40. Although there has been no update from WWE in this regard, John Cena himself has now spoken on it.

What did Cena say about his WrestleMania 40 appearance?

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Cena spoke on the prospects of him gracing the WrestleMania 40, and if he would be really free in that weekend.

“I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend, and movies don’t typically shoot on the weekends,” he said. But when I say I’m done in WWE, they say never say never, and a lot of people retire and then make surprising comebacks. I’m just being honest with myself. There’s such a phenomenal new generation of talent now. It’s time to pass the electrifying torch on to those who can be there every day,” Cena said.

It’s worth noting that John Cena did have a match with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39. Cena lost that match, and towards the end of the match, hinted that it was his last match at WWE.

However, he made a surprising return to the company a few months later, ahead of the Crown Jewel event in October 2023, and faced samoan wrestler, Solo Sikoa in Riyadh.

Cena again, lost that match and as he walked back to the locker room, it did show with his body language, and expressions that this might be the last time, fans see Cena in a full fledged match in the squared ring.

Since then, John Cena has not been to WWE, and fingers are crossed on whether he will be there for WrestleMania 40.

What did Cena say on his retirement from WWE ?

John Cena has also dropped hints of his retirement from the company. While speaking to ET’s Nischelle Turner on Tuesday, Cena said that he might just hang up his boots in the next 3 years.

“That's not a maybe. That time is gonna come and it's gonna come soon,” Cena quipped.

The 46-year-old wrestler and Hollywood actor was in London to promote his upcoming movie, Argylle. On his retirement from WWE, he said, “ I made a promise to the consumer early on, to WWE fans, 'cause I know how tough it is to be a fan. You gotta come out of pocket, and WWE has a ton of content. It takes a lot to be a passionate fan and our fanbase is passionate and global. I never wanted to go out there just for the sake of going out there. And I'm gonna be 47 this year. I feel great. So inside I feel great, but I know what it takes to be a WWE performer night in and night out and I don't ever wanna just go out there and do it to do it. I wanna have the passion, the same passion as the fanbase, and I wanna give them exactly what they give me. The miles on the speedometer say, 'Hey, that's gotta be done before 50.”

John Cena made his debut in WWE nearly 22 years ago in 2002. Since then, he has wrestled every year. Cena added , “I've never missed a year, and as long as I can perform, I don't intend to miss a year.”

So, by all means, John Cena can make a special appearance at WWE, even if it’s a very short one. It will be exciting to see how the Cenation leader is booked for WrestleMania 40.

