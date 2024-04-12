John Cena Reveals That He Protected His Gay Older Brother In School And Also Fought For Him

In a surprising revelation, former WWE wrestler John Cena said that he protected his older brother in school who was gay and even fought for him as the latter was an introvert. During an episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepherd, Cena discussed his bitter experience in his school days, which he even said taught him a lot.

“Life was tough for my brother in high school—not only was he an introvert and interested in computers, he’s also gay. And he’s also holding this secret that he can’t tell or talk to anybody about. I really feel for what it must have been like for him growing up,” Cena said.



What did John Cena say?

Cena recalled instances when he had physical altercations with other students while defending his brother, and that’s when he realized that it’s ok to lose a few fights. “I really feel for what it must have been like for him growing up. But I also inherited that chapter of his social constructs. And, man, it got me to learn how to lose a few fights,” he said.

He disclosed that his brother Steve wasn’t a “cool guy” in school and instead was a “big nerd.” He also said that he faced a lot of bullying during his upbringing due to his closeness with Steve. However, the 16-time WWE Champion said that there was a strong bond among the brothers and asserted that they all found the companionship they needed while growing up in their rural community.

Speaking about Steve, Cena said that he was always protective of him when they were kids. He said that he got into fights with boys while defending Steve. “Every day, man, I got my ass kicked — or at the very least it was a strong nudge, so I’d go tumbling down the hill again,” Cena said. “Yes, I never fought back, but I never acquiesced,” he said.



Cena Speaks for the LGBTQ+ Community

Cena also poured his thoughts on the LGTBTQ community. He had done so for a fellow WWE superstar, Darren Young who had come out as gay in 2013.

“My oldest brother is openly gay and coming from a family of five boys, that’s extremely tough to admit that and he’s openly accepted by our family. I know Darren personally, Darren’s a great guy, that’s a very bold move for him and congratulations to him for actually doing it,” he said.

Cena also clarified one thing in 2013 after knowing about Darren Young’s sexuality, his conduct towards him will never change. “Not at all. Darren Young is a consummate professional; I’m actually proud of him for (coming out),” Cena said.

On the work front, Cena just had his movie, Ricky Stanicky, released on March 7, 2024, and on April 7, he also made a surprising appearance at WWE WrestleMania 40, which was held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Cena recently also said that he might make a brief return to WWE for one final run before he retires from pro wrestling.