John Cena Wins Hearts With His Reaction To Fan Approaching Him At Restaurant In Viral Video

Celebs outside their reel life have patience level, and often we have seen actors, and even wrestlers lose their cool on fans for intruding into their privacy in public places. However, there are also a few celebs who don’t get angry when a fan walks up to them for a photo or an autograph in public.

And John Cena is one of them. The Cenation leader, who just turned 47 yesterday, is an extremely down-to-earth personality. A classic example of Cena’s humble personality was seen recently when Cena was dining with a friend, and an overenthusiastic fan approached him. But Cena being ‘The Peoples Champ’ handled the situation in a way, that is winning hearts on the internet.



What Happened?

It so happened that John Cena was in a restaurant with a friend of his, and a fan who saw him got excited and went up to him, saying, “You Can’t See Me.” In the video posted on TikTok, a fan can be seen walking towards Cena, and taunting him with ‘You Can’t See Me’.

However, Cena was not at all perturbed by the fan’s naivety and instead replied, “Can I enjoy some time with my friends?” The fan having then realized his mistake apologized to Cena and left. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Cena’s handling of the entire situation won him laurels hands down on the internet, and users praised him. One person wrote, “How can you hate John Cena?”. Another wrote, “He’s so chill.” A third fan wrote, “At least Cena was nice and polite about saying basically: ‘I would like to be left alone.'”

The WWE star though no longer is a full-timer with WWE, his famous catchphrases do chase him anywhere he goes.



When Will John Cena Return To WWE?

The 47-year-old wrestler-turned-actor is in the final legs of his in-ring career. Cena hasn’t wrestled in WWE since last summer when he faced Solo Sikoa at WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He however, marked a return to the ring at WrestleMania 40, in the main event to save Cody Rhodes against The Bloodline.

Cena’s return was much anticipated though, along with Stone Cold Steve Austin. While The Rattlesnake didn’t return, John Cena was there at WrestleMania 40. Cena has also said that he might return to WWE for one final time before he finally hangs up his boots. Let’s see when John Cena comes back to WWE.



