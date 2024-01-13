Kerr criticizes Bulls fans' behavior towards late GM Jerry Krause during Ring of Honor ceremony

On Friday night, the Chicago Bulls held a Ring of Honor ceremony during halftime of their game against the Warriors, which the Warriors won 140-131.

However, a contentious moment during the ceremony stole the limelight. Steve Kerr, the Warriors coach, described the incident as 'shameful'.

The ceremony was intended to celebrate the Bulls' iconic 1995-96 team, of which Kerr had been an instrumental player. The team's tribute to their late general manager, Jerry Krause, drew boos from a segment of Bulls fans present in the crowd.

This became an exceptional concern as Krause's widow, Thelma, was present to stand in for her late husband during the tribute, and she indirectly bore the brunt of the fans' displeasure.

Speaking after the game, Kerr expressed his shock and disappointment over the incident, even though he wasn't in the arena to hear the booing.

"I was backstage during the tribute and only heard about the unwarranted booing afterward," shared a disappointed Kerr with reporters. "It's disgraceful.

I am heartbroken for Thelma and the Krause family. It's hard to comprehend the thought process behind such an act. It's crucial to remember that it wasn't everyone who was booing.

Whoever took part in the booing, they should be truly ashamed of themselves."

"Whether you agreed with Jerry's choices or not, or whether you liked him or not doesn't matter. He crafted a fantastic team, the very team we were celebrating.

Advertisement

Last night and tonight were about the love and joy this team has shared with Chicago. I'm disheartened by the fans, but I should clarify I am only referring to the fans who booed. The ones who chose to be disgraceful. They should be ashamed of themselves."

ALSO READ: Who is worse, Steve Kerr or Darvin Ham: Fans ignite fiery debate over coaching struggles

Jerry Krause's Ring of Honor Ceremony and the Emotional Toll on Thelma amidst Discontent

As the general manager for the Bulls' memorable dynasty, Krause oversaw six championship-winning teams and earned the title of NBA Executive of the during his time in Chicago.

His reign with the team did witness controversies, especially well-publicized disputes with head coach Phil Jackson, highlighted in "The Last Dance," a documentary recounting Chicago's powerful run in the '90s.

J.A. Adande from The Washington Post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), that the Bulls' late general manager confessed to him that the Bulls fans' boos only affected him when his wife was nearby, adding a somber note to the events that unraveled on Friday night at United Center.

Many resonated with Kerr's sentiments upon witnessing Thelma facing the undeserved outcry from the audience, which spoiled the joyful spirit of the ceremony with their boos.

ALSO READ: Reports: Clippers' new arena bags 2026 NBA All-Star Game