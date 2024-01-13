Who is worse, Steve Kerr or Darvin Ham: Fans ignite fiery debate over coaching struggles

The Golden State Warriors have experienced a challenging season, grappling to secure victories. On the contrary, the Los Angeles Lakers launched their season triumphantly by nabbing the first IST trophy before ultimately succumbing to a downturn as well.

Amidst these ups and downs, the similarity between the two teams is their head coaches landing in hot water.

The Thursday night game with The Lakers against Kevin Durant and his crew only intensified the fury of the fanbase across social media platforms.

Even Dub Nation has not spared Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr from harsh rebukes. The 9-time NBA Champion is perpetually under fire for his player rotation strategy.

Some fans even took it a step further, displaying banners at the Chase Center that said, "Fire Kerr". As for the Lakers, many believe that Darvin Ham has lost his rapport with the Lakers' locker room, a theory supported by numerous reports.

The season has posed significant challenges for the Warriors, who have struggled to secure successive victories, experienced double suspensions, widespread criticism from fans, and a sudden slump in performance from Stephen Curry.

However, Kerr bore the brunt of this series of events. As Kerr nears the end of his contract extension, calls for his dismissal have emerged.

Advertisement

Contrarily, despite winning the NBA Cup, the Lakers' season has not been smooth sailing. They have twice fallen below .500 during the season, with Darvin Ham enduring most of the backlash.

Fans openly debated whether to fire head coaches from either the Dubs or the LA team following the Lakers' dismal performance against The Phoenix Suns.

They expressed their sentiments through hilarious memes and comments on social media. Here are some of the reactions from fans.

Thompson and Curry's heroics propel Warriors to redemption against Bulls

With a total of 30 points, Klay Thompson and a 27-point performance from Stephen Curry, which featured a strategic 15-point push in the final quarter, the Golden State Warriors managed a dramatic comeback in the second half to prevail over the Chicago Bulls 140-131 on Friday night.

Both Thompson and Curry had a sluggish start, collectively missing 10 of their initial 11 shot attempts. A shift in momentum materialized after halftime, as Thompson drained five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, enabling a healthy 16-point edge to the Warriors as they entered the fourth quarter.

Although Curry ended the game 8 of 24 on shooting, his crucial nine assists helped the Warriors wipe away a 13-point deficit in just over five minutes into the third quarter.

Equipped with a respectable 17-point, eight-assist performance, Andrew Wiggins played his part for the Warriors, who were coming off two consecutive home game losses. Joining the mix, Jonathan Kuminga from the bench added 24 points.

For this game, the Warriors had to cope without four key figures. Guard Moses Moody's left calf strain is expected to sideline him for an entire four-game road trip.

Additional absentees included Chris Paul, due to a left-hand fracture, Gary Payton II convalescing from a left hamstring strain, and Draymond Green, who is focused on redoing his physical conditioning after his suspension, thus missing his 15th straight game.

ALSO READ: Reports: Clippers' new arena bags 2026 NBA All-Star Game