Reports: Clippers' new arena bags 2026 NBA All-Star Game

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Los Angeles Clippers are in the last stages of securing their plans with the NBA to hold the 2026 All-Star Game in their new arena, the still-under-construction Intuit Dome.

The groundbreaking of Intuit Dome happened in 2021 near SoFi Stadium and the Los Angeles Forum in Inglewood, with an estimated completion date later this year.

The Clippers have committed $1.8 billion toward the construction of the Intuit Dome, which, besides serving as their basketball and business operations center, is also designed to host major events.

Intuit Dome spotlight: Clippers' unique identity at 2026 All-Star Weekend

The 2026 All-Star weekend represents an early opportunity to showcase the dome's capabilities.

At present, the Clippers share the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles with the Lakers.

Owning Intuit Dome means the Clippers can establish their identity devoid of their Los Angeles rivals, an effort led by the Clipper's owner, Steve Ballmer.

The 2026 All-Star Game will be the first time Southern California hosts the annual midseason exhibition since 2018 via the then-Staples Center.

The NBA's next-in-line three All-Star weekends are all set- Indianapolis is on slate for this year, followed by San Francisco in 2025, and culminating with Inglewood in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have begun selling season tickets at the Intuit Dome for the 2024-25 season, with Ballmer referring to the Inglewood complex, inclusive of SoFi Stadium, as the global entertainment capital.

Unveiling the 2024 NBA All-Star starters and reserves

On February 18, 2024, Indianapolis, Indiana is set to host the 73rd NBA All-Star Game at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, while Lucas Oil Stadium will be the venue for the All-Star Saturday Night.

The game aligns with the customary format, where the Eastern Conference's premier players square off against their counterparts from the Western Conference.

TNT's NBA Tip-Off will officially unveil the starting line-ups for the game on January 25, 2024, and then announce the reserve players on February 1, 2024.

For the voting process, fans will contribute 50% of the votes, current players 25%, and the media the remaining 25%.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are topping the vote counts in their particular conferences.

