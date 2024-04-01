Kobe Bryant’s 2000 NBA Finals Ring Auctions for THIS Whopping Amount Surpassing Bill Russell’s USD 705K Record

It was the year 2000 when the late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant tasted his first NBA championship win. Later on, it became one of the major highlights in the Lakers' decorated career.

Along with the winning trophy, it was his title ring which he later gave to his father that is breaking the internet now. For all the good reasons, the iconic gold ring has been auctioned by Goldin Auctions and it clocked a mind boggling $927,200.

The ring became a record breaking sale leaving behind Bill Russell’s record from the year 2021 when his first title ring was sold for $705,000 from 1957.

As per Bleacher Report, the 14-karat gold ring has 40 diamonds inlaid to it and features the Los Angeles Lakers logo. In addition to that, it has ‘World Champion’ to the front side with ‘Ring Bling’ and the year 2000 to the other side.

Talking about the 2000 NBA Finals, the Lakers upset the Indiana Pacers which has all the credit to Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

When Kobe Bryant sued his parents

Once, Kobe Bryant’s mother, Pam Bryant, attempted to sell off his memorabilia. She claimed that Kobe had given it to them from his high school and professional basketball career to help them buy a new house.

However, that news soon reached Kobe and led to him filing a lawsuit, which was later settled with the auction house for an undisclosed amount, allowing the auction to proceed as planned.

The rift between Kobe and his parents became more public after this fiasco. Later in response, Joe and Pam released a public apology to their son, expressing regret for any misunderstanding and unintended pain caused.

The apology read: "We regret our actions and statements related to the Kobe Bryant auction memorabilia," Joe and Pam said in a statement.

"We apologize for any misunderstanding and unintended pain we have caused our son and appreciate the financial support he has provided over the years."

The rift between Kobe Bryant and family that led to the iconic 2001 NBA Finals photo

In 2001, during the NBA Finals, Kobe Bryant experienced deep emotional turmoil despite the Los Angeles Lakers securing a victory. This triumph, achieved alongside Shaquille O'Neal under the coaching of Phil Jackson, marked a significant milestone for the team.

However, Bryant's spirits were not lifted by the win, as he was observed crying in the shower with the championship trophy. The root of his distress lay in the strained relationship with his father, Joe Bryant, leading up to the finals.

The tension emerged from Kobe's engagement to Vanessa Laine, which his father did not support. This disapproval was underscored by Joe Bryant's absence from any of the NBA Finals Games that season, leaving Kobe profoundly shattered.

The iconic 2001 NBA Finals image that still surfaces on the social media every now and then, was of the exact night when Kobe found out that none of his parents were in the arena to see their sun clinch the title and the Mamba was seen holding the winning trophy but sitting with an unhappy face keeping right hand on his face.

