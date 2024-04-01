Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Set for Return After Injury Layoff

The Philadelphia 76ers have been going through a rough patch for the past few months, eagerly anticipating the return of their superstar, Joel Embiid. Since his last performance on January 30, and a subsequent meniscus procedure on his left knee on February 6, Embiid has been benched.

As a result, the Sixers have slipped to the 8th spot in the standings.

Nonetheless, the Sixers foresee the return of the reigning MVP to the court as there are seven remaining games in the regular season. They're returning home this Tuesday to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, just two games behind the Indiana Pacers for the 6th place in the East.

There's a chance that Embiid might be back against the Thunder this Tuesday. Monday's injury report will determine his status for the match. The 76er's last triumph was over the Raptors with a score of 135-120, where they exceeded the point total. Kelly Oubre Jr. was the game's top scorer with 32 points, leading them to victory.

Likewise, the Thunder beat the Knicks 113-112 in their latest match, also surpassing the point total. The top scorer was Jalen Williams, contributing 33 points to the victory.

ALSO READ: New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report: Will Zion Willamson Play Against Phoenix Suns Tonight? Deets Inside

Advertisement

Embiid's Impending Return: A Game-Changer for the 76ers

The 76ers and Embiid are actively determining his comeback date, which many suspect is imminent. The current NBA MVP has reportedly participated in five practice scrimmages recently, according to league insiders.

The 76ers' game roster includes four matches this week, among their remaining seven regular season games: the Thunder on Tuesday, Miami on Thursday, Memphis on Saturday, and San Antonio on Sunday.

Last week, Nick Nurse, the 76ers' coach, expressed positivity about Embiid getting back on the court before the regular season wraps up. Embiid's return could undoubtedly enhance the Sixers' performance and potentially improve their standings. If the Sixers can elevate themselves out of the play-in tournament, it could provide additional momentum as the season's end approaches.

Before his break, Embiid's season was truly phenomenal, recording averages of 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists across 34 games.

ALSO READ: Boston Celtics Injury Report: Will Jayson Tatum Play Against Charlotte Hornets Tonight? Deets Inside