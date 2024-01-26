On January 26, 2020, NBA icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter, en route to a basketball game at Mamba Sports Academy, crashed into a mountain in heavy fog.

Due to adverse weather conditions, including rain and grounded air traffic, the pilot Ara Zobayan faced challenges navigating the helicopter.

Despite efforts to climb rapidly, the crash occurred at 9:45 a.m., claiming all on board.

As we reflect on the legacy of Kobe Bryant on the fourth death anniversary, let's celebrate his five remarkable records:

1. NBA's Longest 50-Point Streak:

In March 2007, Kobe Bryant achieved a feat by scoring 50 or more points in four consecutive games, joining the legendary Wilt Chamberlain. The Lakers secured victory in each game, culminating in a 111-105 win over the New Orleans Hornets.

2. Most All-Star MVP Awards:

Kobe Bryant and Bob Pettit hold the NBA record for the most All-Star Game MVP Awards, with four each. Pettit's accolades spanned from 1956 to 1962, while Bryant claimed the honor in 2002, 2007, 2009, and 2011.

3. Second-Highest Points in a Single Game:

On January 22, 2006, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Toronto Raptors. This is the second-highest single-game scoring record in the history of the NBA, behind only Wilt Chamberlain's legendary 100-point game in 1962.

4. Youngest Starter in NBA All-Star Game:

On February 8, 1998, Kobe Bryant made history as the youngest player to start in an NBA All-Star Game at 19 years and 169 days old. This surpassed the previous record held by Lakers legend Magic Johnson.



5. Oldest NBA Player to Score Highest Points in a Game:

Kobe Bryant concluded his illustrious career on April 13, 2016, scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz in his final NBA game. At 37 years and 234 days old, Bryant became the oldest player to achieve a 60-point game, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Kobe Bryant dedicated his entire 20-year NBA career to the Los Angeles Lakers. During his playing career, he achieved numerous accolades, including five NBA championships, 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA Team appearances, and 12 All-Defensive Team honors. Bryant was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in 2008 and secured two NBA Finals MVP titles.

With two scoring titles, he ranks fourth in all-time regular season and postseason scoring. Tragically, Bryant passed away in 2020 but was posthumously inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in the same year.

Additionally, he earned a spot on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021