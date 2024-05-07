Who Is Dwayne Johnson's Wife? All About American Singer Lauren Hashian

Lauren Hashian is the wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. They got married after a long relationship of 12 years in 2019 at a secret wedding ceremony. Lauren was born on September 8, 1984, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, United States of America.

Lauren Hashian's parents, Sib and Suzanne, raised her in Massachusetts with her two siblings, brother Adam and sister Aja.

Lauren is a musician. After completing her bachelor's in public relations and communications, she pursued her passion for singing. She worked with a couple of big labels, such as Warner Music Group and Paramount Pictures, as per her LinkedIn profile. Some of her hit songs include Go Hard, Samson, and Serve It Cold. She even sang a song in 2020, dedicating it to the love of his life, The Rock, titled Step Into A Love Like This.

Lauren's dad, Sib, was the drummer for Boston Rock Band; in an interview with Billboard, Hashain revealed she was destined to be a singer, and her father influenced her a lot to be a singer.

Lauren Hashian's Age and Height

Lauren Hasian was born on September 8, 1984; in the year 2024, she is 40 years old, and according to data, she is 5 feet 8 inches tall. On the other hand, Dwayne Johnson is 52 years old and is 6 feet, 5 inches.

How did Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian meet?

Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashain first met on movie sets of the sports comedy movie The Game Plan in 2006. After a year-long friendship, both started dating in 2007. While talking to WSJ Magzine, The Brahma Bull said both of them weren't looking for a relationship.

The Rock said, "At the time, I was going through my breakup with Dany and Hashian was just coming off a big breakup, too; ironically when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over."

After dating for a long time, Dwayne and Lauren decided to tie the knot and got married in a private wedding ceremony in 2019 in Hawaii.

While talking to WSJ Magzine, The Rock revealed the reason why he took 12 years before marrying Lauren Hashain and if he hesitated after his previous marriage didn't work out.

Dwayne Johnson revealed, "My divorce did a number on me; I wasn't fearful of getting married again; there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren was incredibly patient: 'I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together no presh."

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Lauren Hashian's Relationship Timeline

In 2006, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian met for the first time on the sets of a sports comedy movie, The Game Plane 2006. Later, in 2007, they started dating, and both were seen together in public for the first time at the premium of Get Smart.

In 2015, Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, and they named her Jasmine.

In 2017, Dwayne and Hashian welcomed a second child, another daughter, and they named her Tiana Johnson.

In 2019, The Rock and Lauren Hashian got married in a private marriage ceremony in Hawaii. Next year, in 2020, Dwayne and his wife Hashian celebrated their first anniversary.

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson's children

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson are proud parents to two daughters, one born in 2015; they named her Jasmine Johnson, and in 2017, they got blessed with another daughter, Tiana Johnson.

The Rock is not just the father of two daughters; he is the father to Simone Garcia Johnson as well. Simone is 22 years old and was born to Dwayne and his first wife, Dany Garcia. Simone is currently working as a professional wrestler in WWE, working on the NXT brand as general manager under the ring name Ava.

