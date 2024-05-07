With Ty Lue and Jason Kidd out of the mix, Who Could Lakers likely Recruit as Next Head Coach?

After winning their record-tying 17th NBA Championship in 2020, it seemed like the beginning of a possible new dynasty for the Los Angeles Lakers. Frank Vogel was being touted as among the best coaches in Lakers history with many claiming it to be Lebron's most challenging and well-deserved title.

But just one season after a historic season, the Lakers got embarrassingly eliminated 4-2 in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. Since then, the franchise has struggled to successfully retain their head coach pick for the long term.

The Lakers’ Recent Struggles with Retaining Head Coaches

Following an early 2021 playoff exit and a disappointing 2021-22 season, the Lakers decided to part ways with coach Vogel and bring onboard Bucks Assistant Coach Darvin Ham. Ham struggled early on in his first gig as head coach but managed to confidently guide the squad to the 2023 western conference finals.

The former champion received praise for his late-season coaching duties which he carried over into the 2023-24 season and led the Lakers to an improved 47-35 regular season finish. Unfortunately for the Lakers, faith had them go up against the reigning champions Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Despite their best attempts, the Lakers got beat by the Nuggets 4-1, thus marking the second time that Lebron finished in the first round.

While some experts anticipated the Lakers falling to the Nuggets, nobody expected the franchise to fire coach Ham after merely two seasons on the job.

Since Darvin Ham’s departure, the NBA media has been heavily speculating on who could potentially replace Ham as the next head coach. Though names like Ty Lue and Jason Kidd were being looked at as potential hires after Ham’s firing, they will not be coming over to the Lakers anytime soon.

Why Ty Lue and Jason Kidd Aren’t Likely Candidates as Lakers HC

Hours after Ty Lue’s name had been in conversation as a likely candidate as Lakers Head Coach, news started to spread across NBA media that the Clippers are reportedly looking to sign Lue to a contract extension (per ESPN). Even coach Lue himself confirmed that he is looking to stay with the Clippers saying,

“I didn’t come here to bounce around and go all over the place. This is where I want to be and hopefully they (the Clippers) feel the same way”. He continued, “It’s great to be wanted, that’s a really good feeling.”

As for coach Kidd, the Mavericks signed the 2011 Champion to a contract extension just days ahead of their Conference Semifinals Game 1 against the OKC Thunder.

With coach Lue and Kidd seemingly out of the mix, the hunt for the next coach is alive and well by the Lakers. This begs the question:

Who are the Likely Choices to sign with the Lakers as the next Head Coach?

Despite its popularity, the Lakers' head coaching job is an unpredictable yet rewarding position. The following names either are currently, or can possibly be on the Lakers radar:

Mike Budenholzer

Former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer brings a decorated resume to the table. As assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, Budenholzer learned under Gregg Popovich from 1996 to 2013 and helped the Spurs to Four NBA Championships.

As head coach of the Atlanta Hawks, Budenholzer led the Hawks to four Playoff appearances which included the 2015 Eastern Conference Finals, and the 2016 Conference Semifinals.

After joining Milwaukee in 2018, Budenholzer continued his splendid coaching run by leading the Bucks to a 60-22 regular season record. After another 2020 Conference Semifinal run, Budenholzer did the unthinkable and coached the Bucks to their first NBA Title in 50 years.

To put it simply, Budenholzer’s accomplishments are more than enough to earn him the head coaching gig in LA.

Kenny Atkinson

Kenny Atkinson is currently signed with the Golden State Warriors as their assistant Coach. Atkinson was reportedly the runner-up for the Lakers HC role in 2022 and came close to signing his second contract as head coach.

Despite an underwhelming HC record to show for, his work as an assistant coach can be summarized as praiseworthy as it includes the 2022 Warriors Championship season.

Terry Stotts

With a record of 517 wins, Terry Stotts is another reputed name who almost got signed by the Lakers as head coach in 2022. Stotts spent a lot of time heading the coaching staff in Portland from 2012 to 2021.

During his time as Portland's head coach, he led the Trail Blazers to three 50-plus regular season wins, two conference semifinals, and the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

If Stotts does become the new Lakers coach, it would be very interesting to see how he gels with the squad, particularly AD and Lebron.

Charles Lee

Celtics assistant coach Charles Lee is reportedly being eyed by the Lakers for the head coaching vacancy. Similar to Ham, Lee was a longtime confidant of Budenholzer as he served alongside him in Atlanta and Milwaukee where he (Lee) won his first championship.

Since joining the Celtics in 2023, Lee has been a part of coach Joe Mazzulla’s Inner circle and is one of the most respected assistant coaches in the NBA.

It would be interesting if the Lakers once again dabbled into the Buddenholzer coaching tree and made their deserving pick.

Phil Handy

Phil Handy has been an assistant coach in the NBA since 2011. An interesting fact about Handy is that he is a three-time champion, one each with the Cavaliers (2016), the Raptors (2019), and the Lakers (2020).

Though the Lakers fired the entire assistant coaching staff including Handy, he could likely be brought back in a more prominent role due to his relationship with both Lebron and AD.

JJ Reddick

Despite having no coaching experience, JJ Reddick has a great analytical mind thanks to his passion for the sport. As a basketball analyst with ESPN and a popular YouTuber, Reddick is very well-respected by his peers and even has tight bonds with stars across the NBA, including one Lebron James.

Hiring Reddick as the head coach would certainly be an odd pick and could draw heavy criticism from both fans and experts. But where the Lakers’ search for their ideal head coach takes them, will be fascinating to see.