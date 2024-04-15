Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce Celebrate 6 Years of Marriage; Don't Miss PIC of Their Cutest Flower Girl

It's been 6 years since Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce have been married to each other. Recently, on April 14, Kylie celebrated her 6th anniversary with Jason. The NFL WAG shared a cute tribute to her husband on this sweet occasion along with a heartwarming picture of a cute flower girl, from their wedding.

Kylie kelce's Tribune To Jason Kelce On Wedding Anniversary

Philadelphia Eagles' ex-center Jason Kelce married Kylie Kelce on April 14, 2018. On Sunday, Kylie Kelce took to her Instagram and shared a sweet message on the occasion of her 6th wedding anniversary with the recently retired NFL player.

"6 years since we said 'I do'," Kylie Wrote as she reshared an Instagram post of her wedding day. It's a black-and-white picture of Jason and Kylie, holding hands as they capture the most beautiful moment of their life. "4.14.18," Kylie wrote in the caption of that Instagram post.

Along with their wedding picture, Kylie also shared a picture of her dog, carrying the flowers on their wedding day. "... with the cutest flower girl ever," Kylie wrote next to the picture of her dog. The dog's name is Winnie and she was adopted in May 2017. In March 2024 Winnie passed away.

Talking about their wedding, Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce tied the knots of foreverness at the Logan Hotel in their hometown. The marriage ceremony came two months after Jason won the Super Bowl LII with his former team Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL's favourite couple are parents to three kids Wyatt, Bennett, and Elliotte Kelce. Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce is Jason and Kylie's first daughter, who was born on October 2, 2019. On March 4, 2021, the two announced welcoming Elliotte Ray Kelce, their second child. Their third child Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, was born on February 23, 2023.