Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce Celebrate 6 Years of Marriage; Don't Miss PIC of Their Cutest Flower Girl

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary together and the NFL WAG shared a heartwarming tribute on her Instagram story. Here's what she said.

By Shanu Singh
Updated on Apr 15, 2024  |  08:20 PM IST |  6.1K
Image Courtesy: Instagram
Image Courtesy: Instagram

It's been 6 years since Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce have been married to each other. Recently, on April 14, Kylie celebrated her 6th anniversary with Jason. The NFL WAG shared a cute tribute to her husband on this sweet occasion along with a heartwarming picture of a cute flower girl, from their wedding. 

Kylie kelce's Tribune To Jason Kelce On Wedding Anniversary

Philadelphia Eagles' ex-center Jason Kelce married Kylie Kelce on April 14, 2018. On Sunday, Kylie Kelce took to her Instagram and shared a sweet message on the occasion of her 6th wedding anniversary with the recently retired NFL player. 

Also Read: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Go on Boys' Night Out with Joe Burrow After 'New Heights' Live; DEETS

"6 years since we said 'I do'," Kylie Wrote as she reshared an Instagram post of her wedding day. It's a black-and-white picture of Jason and Kylie, holding hands as they capture the most beautiful moment of their life. "4.14.18," Kylie wrote in the caption of that Instagram post. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Along with their wedding picture, Kylie also shared a picture of her dog, carrying the flowers on their wedding day. "... with the cutest flower girl ever," Kylie wrote next to the picture of her dog. The dog's name is Winnie and she was adopted in May 2017. In March 2024 Winnie passed away. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

Related Stories

Tom Brady Hints At His Potential Return To Patriots 2024, Under These Circumstances
sports
Tom Brady Hints At His Potential Return To Patriots 2024, Under These Circumstances
Tom Brady Was Heart Broken While Recalling Brutal NFL Draft Treatment; DEETS
sports
Tom Brady Was Heart Broken While Recalling Brutal NFL Draft Treatment; DEETS

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? Everything to know about Kylie McDevitt Kelce

Talking about their wedding, Kylie Kelce and Jason Kelce tied the knots of foreverness at the Logan Hotel in their hometown. The marriage ceremony came two months after Jason won the Super Bowl LII with his former team Philadelphia Eagles. 

Advertisement

The NFL's favourite couple are parents to three kids Wyatt, Bennett, and Elliotte Kelce. Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce is Jason and Kylie's first daughter, who was born on October 2, 2019. On March 4, 2021, the two announced welcoming Elliotte Ray Kelce, their second child. Their third child Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, was born on February 23, 2023.

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh is a versatile

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles