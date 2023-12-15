Who is Kylie Kelce Jason Kelce Wife

The Kelce brothers have been making waves in the news for quite some time, with a big part of the attention going to Travis Kelce. Although everyone is familiar with Travis Kelce and his brother, not much is known about Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie McDevitt Kelce.

Today, we are going to change that. From who she is to how the two fell in love, today we are going to cover everything important about and around Kylie McDevitt Kelce. So, without any delay, let’s dive straight into our first topic.

Who is Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie McDevitt Kelce?

Jason Kelce’s wife’s name is Kylie McDevitt Kelce, who prior to getting married to Jason Kelce, was Kylie McDevitt. Kylie McDevitt is from the Philadelphia Eagles’ country, Philadelphia. Jason Kelce’s spouse was raised in the suburb of Narberth, Philadelphia. For her college she didn’t go far but Pennsylvania.

Kylie McDevitt attended Cabrini University in Wayne, where she majored in Communication and graduated in 2017. Kylie Mcdevitt and Jason Kelce first met on Tinder, their love story was narrated in detail by Kylie in the ‘Kelce’ documentary by Amazon Prime Videos. Before meeting with Jason, Kylie didn’t know he was in Eagles.

Without knowing Jason Kelce was with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kylie went to meet Jason, who came with his friends, in a bar. Surprisingly, only forty-five minutes in, Jason fell asleep. However, the Eagles’ center did compensate for her first boring date, on the next date, they went on the next day.

Advertisement

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie explains why she doesn’t mingle with Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

Just like she didn’t know about Jason being in football, many don’t know Kylie McDevitt also comes from a sports background. She played field hockey in the high school named Lower Merion High School, situated in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. In addition, she also played the same sport during her college days.

According to Kylie McDevitt’s Cabrini Athletics page, she was the ‘All-CSAC First Team’ as well as ‘ECAC South All-Stars First Team’ in her senior year, i.e., in 2016. In the same year, she scored a total of 15 points with five assists and five goals. In 2019, she became a member of ‘Cabrini Field Hockey family’.

Also Read: Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie, subtly hints what she thinks of Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn marriage rumor

What is Kylie McDevitt’s age and height?

Kylie McDevitt was born on March 23, 1992. As of 2023, Kylie McDevitt is 31 years old. While everyone is aware of Jason Kelce’s height and weight, we don’t know much about the same when it comes to Kylie McDevitt. Let’s change that today. Kylie McDevitt is 5 feet and 11 inches, weighing around 61 Kgs.

Also Read: Resurfaced video of Jason Kelce’s wife warning female fans goes viral after NFL star makes Sexiest Man Alive list

When did Jason Kelce get married to Kylie McDevitt Kelce?

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt are married. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2018, at the Logan Hotel in Philadelphia. According to Sarah Alderman, who is the couple’s wedding planner, there were around 170 guests who were a part of the biggest day of Kylie McDevitt and Jason Kelce.

The couple announced their relationship for the first time on the internet through an sociall media post on November 11, 2015, which came from Kylie McDevitt’s Instagram account. “Thank goodness you swiped right too,” she wrote in the caption. The caption was attached with a black-and-white picture of the two.

From meeting each other on Tinder and making it official in 2015 to making it permanent in 2018 by marrying each other, the two have come a long way in their relationship. Kylie McDevitt shared the news of their marriage through an Instagram post with her wedding pictures attached.

Advertisement

Also Read: Jason Kelce named People's 2023 Sexiest Man Alive finalist: All you need to know about Travis Kelce’s brother

Everything you need to know about Jason Kelce’s Kids

Kylie McDevitt and Jason Kelce have three adorable daughters - Wyatt Elizabeth Kelce, Elliotte Ray Kelce, and Bennett Llewellyn. Wyatt, the eldest, was born on October 2, 2017, a year before their wedding. She even attended her parents' marriage ceremony, looking absolutely cute.

On March 4, 2021, Elliotte Ray Kelce joined her big sister Wyatt. This year, on February 4, 2023, Kylie McDevitt gave birth to their third child with Jason Kelce, a beautiful baby girl named Bennett Llewellyn.

Interestingly, the couple had initially planned to name their child 'Wyatt' if it was a boy, but they ended up using the name for their first daughter instead.

Also Read: Who is Travis Kelce's father Ed Kelce? What we know so far about NFL star's dad

Kylie McDevitt supported her husband at the 2022 Super Bowl while pregnant

Kylie McDevitt has always been supportive of Jason Kelce’s career. What more proof do we need than her being present in the stands despite being pregnant? In the 2022 Super Bowl, Kylie McDevitt was in the stands, and she came prepared just in case a labor situation arose during the game.

Jason Kelce’s wife indeed brought two OBs with her to the stadium. But she didn’t end up giving birth that day. “I was actually rooting for Kylie to go into labor and have the baby at the stadium,” Jason Kelce had revealed during one of the episodes of New Heights. Of course, that’s weird, but it didn’t happen anyway.

Also Read: Who is Travis Kelce's mother Donna Kelce? What we know so far about NFL star's mom

Kylie McDevitt and Travis Kelce have a fun relationship

Before the Super Bowl 2022, Kylie McDevitt sat down in an interview with People, where she talked about her being a part of the Kelce family. “Being part of the Kelce family right now is very exciting,” she had said on the internet. But she didn’t just stop there but also ended up pulling her brother-in-law’s leg.

Advertisement

“I, of course, am like, ‘Sorry Travis, we’re not family this week’. But, you know, next week, it’ll be all love again,” she had said jokingly. But to Kylie’s surprise, her husband’s team lost to her brother-in-law’s team in the final. Chiefs became the winner by beating the Eagles by 38-35 on February 13, 2023.

Also Read: Taylor Swift spotted wearing cute friendship bracelet with Travis Kelce’s nickname on it

Kylie McDevitt and Jason Kelce are active contributors to the charity

Jason Kelce founded (Be)Philly, a non-profit organization, in October 2022, which works primarily in raising money for the betterment of the young. “We’ve partnered with two incredible organizations who have already impacted the lives of thousands of kids. But that’s just the beginning,” says their official website.

Advertisement

Jason Kelce is, of course, not just the founder of this charity organization but also an active contributor. Kylie McDevitt, following in the footsteps of her husband, also helps raise awareness and money for the betterment of Philadelphia’s youth. Kylie’s involvement in such a good cause has earned her “the First Lady of Philadelphia” nickname.