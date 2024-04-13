Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Go on Boys' Night Out with Joe Burrow After 'New Heights' Live; DEETS

After the New Heights Live, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce were joined by their NFL friend and competitor from the Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow. The three, along with their friends, went out to celebrate at a bar in Cincinnati, Ohio, and were captured by the paparazzi.

Where Did Travis Kelce And Jason Kelce Go With Joe Burrow?

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce took their New Heights Podcast to a live version at Fifth Third Arena on Thursday. After wrapping up the show, the Kelce brothers' group, which also included Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback Joe Burrow, headed out for drinks.

The group of friends went to Uncle Woodys, which was just a few streets away from where they were shooting. Uncle Woodys is a popular bar on the campus of the University of Cincinnati. Jason and Burrow were spotted walking into the bar together.

However, Travis arrived on his own. In fact, Jason and Burrow were also joined by some more friends who greeted the two at the bar's door before everyone went inside. Joe Burrow wore an all-black outfit, while Jason donned red shorts with a letterman vest, paired with Timberland boots.

Jason's brother Travis wore the same outfit that he wore during the live show, i.e., a breezy Bearcat tracksuit, paired with a baseball cap. Joe Burrow reportedly left the bar before Travis and Jason, but the Kelce brothers took the time to greet fans before exiting.

Uncle Woodys also posted a group picture on their Instagram story, tagging Kylie Kelce. Thus, Kylie also probably joined the Kelce brothers at the bar. Kylie was also present during the New Heights Live and appeared to hide her face shyly when the fans applauded her.