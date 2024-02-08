LA Lakers Injury Report: Will LeBron James Play Against Denver Nuggets tonight?

On the road trip, the Los Angeles Lakers wrapped it up with a three-game winning streak. The Lakers capped it off by defeating the Boston Celtics without the team's star players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

However, both LeBron James and Anthony Davis made a comeback for the next game and helped the Lakers put an end to the New York Knicks' nine-game winning streak. The Lakers snagged another win against the Charlotte Hornets. In the LA versus Charlotte, Anthony Davis pulled off a triple-double.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers have a question mark for the upcoming game against the Denver Nuggets. LeBron James is listed as questionable. He is still dealing with that tendinopathy in his left ankle. He has already missed a few games recently. So, if he sits this one out, Small Forward, Taurean Prince, and Shooting Guard, Max Christie might have to step up.

LeBron James' Performance in the Last Five Games

LeBron James has been putting on a show in the last five NBA games. He has been averaging around 26 points, almost 9 rebounds, and over 8 assists. During the clash against the Hornets on February 5, LeBron played for 40 minutes and shot over 50% from the field.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Net Worth - How Much Is LeBron James’s Net Worth in 2024?

Advertisement

Lakers and Nuggets’ Western Conference Standings

In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Denver Nuggets have the same number of wins and losses. All three teams have 35 wins and 16 losses each.

The Thunder are leading the pack in their conference and division, and the Timberwolves and Nuggets are right behind them.

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the fourth position with 34 wins and 16 losses.

Moving down the list, the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans have 30 wins and 21 losses.

The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are in the seventh and eighth positions.

Next, the Los Angeles Lakers are in the ninth spot. They've won 27 games but lost 25, and they're 8.5 games behind the top teams. Playoffs are around the corner, and they've got some ground to cover.

ALSO READ: LeBron James Breaks His Silence: Lakers' Future Unveiled as Star Player Addresses Trade Rumors