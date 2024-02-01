LeBron James Net Worth - How Much Is LeBron James’s Net Worth in 2024?

Regarded by many as one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James is one of the biggest names in the sport. The 38-year-old American is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team and has won the NBA title four times in his career.

He is among the highest-paid athletes worldwide in addition to being one of the highest-paid basketball players. James is the fourth-highest-paid athlete in 2023, according to Forbes.

LeBron James has won four NBA titles during his career. His first two titles came with the Miami Heat (2012,2013) which was followed by a title with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and his last title was with LA Lakers (2020).

What is LeBron James' Net Worth in 2024?

As of February 2024, LeBron James's estimated net worth is $1 billion. In 2023, his earnings both on and off the court come to $121.2 million. According to reports, he makes even more money from endorsements each year than he does from the NBA ($55 million). LeBron's net worth has increased dramatically because of his prolonged career as a top NBA player and the investments he has made.

LeBron James Contract

In 2018, LeBron James agreed to a four-year deal with the Lakers. The four-year contract was worth $153 million. He resigned with the Lakers after the 2022–2023 season for another two years. With an average salary of $42.8 million, his contract is valued at $85.6 million. James recently signed a new $99 million, two-year contract with an average salary of $49.5 million.

LeBron James’ Annual Income and Career Earnings

According to the current deal that the Lakers have with LeBron James, he will receive a base salary for the 2023–24 NBA season of about $47.6 million. He is expected to make about $51.4 million the following year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

Year Team Total Cash 2003-04 Cleveland Cavaliers $4,018,290 2004-05 Cleveland Cavaliers $4,320,360 2005-06 Cleveland Cavaliers $4,621,800 2006-07 Cleveland Cavaliers $5,828,090 2007-08 Cleveland Cavaliers $13,041,250 2008-09 Cleveland Cavaliers $14,410,581 2009-10 Cleveland Cavaliers $15,779,912 2010-11 Miami Heat $14,500,000 2011-12 Miami Heat $12,896,159 2012-13 Miami Heat $17,545,000 2013-14 Miami Heat $19,067,500 2014-15 Cleveland Cavaliers $20,644,400 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers $22,970,500 2016-17 Cleveland Cavaliers $30,963,450 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers $33,285,709 2018-19 LA Lakers $35,654,150 2019-20 LA Lakers $37,436,858 2020-21 LA Lakers $39,219,566 2021-22 LA Lakers $41,180,544 2022-23 LA Lakers $44,474,988 2023-24 LA Lakers $47,607,350 2024-25 LA Lakers $51,415,938

LeBron James' Endorsements and Investments

LeBron James is not just a well-known basketball player but also a television and film star. One can only imagine the lucrative deals that the professional basketball player must have secured for his appearance on the screens, though we cannot be certain.

Films

LeBron James has acted in several films, most of them as himself. These include Trainwreck (2015), Smallfoot (2018), The Story of SpongeBob SquarePants (2009) as Square Roots, and More than a Game (2008), in which he voiced Gwangi. Space Jam 2, also known as Space Jam: A New Legacy, by LeBron James, was released in 2021.

LeBron James Endorsements

When it comes to endorsement deals, LeBron James is among the highest-paid athletes. Through extremely lucrative endorsement deals with Nike, Coca-Cola, Samsung, and other brands, he makes more money than any other NBA player. Nike and he recently inked a lifetime contract worth an estimated $1 billion. LeBron James has endorsed all the following products both now and in the past:

Nike McDonald's Blaze Pizza Beats Electronics Sprite Upper Deck State Farm Insurance Audemars Piguet Dunkin' Donuts Samsung Kia Verizon Intel

LeBron James Investments:

James has made sure that the millions he earned from the NBA and the commercial deals, he invested properly. His investments are highly successful and played a big part in his billionaire status.

SpringHill Entertainment

LeBron and his business partner Maverick Carter co-founded the production company SpringHill Entertainment. Springfield Entertainment has created several television programs, documentaries, and motion pictures.

Blaze Pizza

In 2012, Blaze Pizza was merely a pizza startup when LeBron decided to invest in it. LeBron declined a $15 million contract extension offer from McDonald's because he was so committed to Blaze Pizza. LeBron will own an estimated $40 million worth of equity in the company.

Liverpool F.C.

Many people might be surprised to know that LeBron James was a 2% stakeholder owner of Liverpool Football Club in England from 2011 to 2022. In 2022, he exchanged his stake at the club for a stake in FSG. Considering that Liverpool won the 2019 UEFA Champions League and is constantly challenging for the Premier League, Lebron's investment is at least $40 million.

Lobos 1707

James is an angel investor in Lobos 1707, a mezcal and tequila company.

LeBron and The Nike Deal

Three NBA players have lifetime contracts with Nike, including LeBron James. James has worked for the massive shoe company since before he even joined the NBA in 2003. His shoes consistently rank among the best-selling items each year, and "The King" went on to become one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

In 2015, James reportedly inked a lifetime contract with Nike, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN. It was regarded as the biggest guarantee for a single athlete in the history of the shoe company. After Michael Jordan, he was the only other NBA star to have a deal like that.

Nike’s statement on the deal:

Regarding James' lifetime contract, Nike released a statement saying, "We can confirm that we have agreed to a lifetime relationship with LeBron that provides significant value to our business, brand, and shareholders. We have already built a strong LeBron business over the past 12 years, and we see the potential for this to continue to grow throughout his playing career and beyond."

Information regarding LeBron James's Nike contract was all over the place. Some reports claimed it was at least $500 million, while others suggested it might be as high as $1 billion. Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reported that he received an annual salary from Nike that was "multiple times" higher than $30 million.

LeBron James House

In 2017, LeBron James purchased an enormous 15,836-square-foot home. LeBron plays for the LA Lakers, so his mansion is in Los Angeles. The mansion features a private patio, eleven bathrooms, a large walk-in closet, and eight bedrooms. In his Instagram videos, LeBron James lets fans see his home. James owns two properties in Brentwood in addition to his residence in Los Angeles.

Is LeBron James a billionaire?

James has officially become a billionaire, largely due to his contract with Nike. James reportedly crossed the 10-figure threshold in 2022 when his net worth reached precisely $1 billion, according to Forbes. As per the outlet, he has received "upwards of $900 million in income from endorsements and other business ventures."

Famous LeBron James Quotes

"You can't be afraid to fail. It's the only way you succeed - you're not gonna succeed all the time, and I know that."

"I have short goals - to get better every day, to help my teammates every day - but my only ultimate goal is to win an NBA championship. It's all that matters. I dream about it. I dream about it all the time, how it would look, how it would feel. It would be so amazing."

"In fourth grade, I missed 82 days of school. Out of 160."

5 key takeaways from the article

1. LeBron James is a smart investor. Wherever he has invested, he has got good returns.

2. Playing in the world’s best league (NBA) at the age of 38 shows how much dedication he has for the game.

3. In the discussion about arguably the best basketball player the world has ever seen.

4. Enjoys Acting.

5. Family man as he prefers his close ones by his side.

