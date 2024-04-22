‘Like an NBA Playoff Game’: Michael Jordan Reacts to Tyler Reddick’s Buzzer-Beater Victory in Talladega

On Sunday, Tyler Reddick gave his manager Michael Jordan a memorable moment at Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega, Alabama, by winning with 23XI Racing. The legendary Chicago Bulls player celebrated with Reddick's young son Beau which caught the attention of the fans.

The six-time NBA champion was full of praise for Reddick who won the race in the last moment. Reddick broke through the debris to win his sixth NASCAR Cup Series race. Jordan was ecstatic about his team's victory. He co-owns 23XI Racing with NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin.

Jordan’s Moment with Reddick’s Son Gets Fans Attention

The six-time NBA champion was happy as he spent a precious moment with Reddick's young son Beau in the victory lane.

What Did Jordan Say After the Win?

Jordan talked about his team's co-owner Denny Hamlin. He stated, "They kept saying it was bad luck when I came to the track, so today we proved them wrong. He did a good job by wrecking so we could get up front. Tyler did a good job unfortunately Bubba (Wallace) couldn't finish but the whole team did a good job. I'm very happy to be here to see it."

Jordan further added, “This is the first time I’ve been here (for a win). To my wife and my kids and everybody, yeah we did it! I’m sorry I left you at home. It’s the NBA playoffs right now, so this to me is like an NBA playoff game. I am so ecstatic for the fans who support the sport. We’ve been working hard to get ourselves up to compete against all the top guys. We’ve done a heck of a job just to be where we are.”

Reddick's triumph, which was his first of the year, was 23XI Racing's sixth since the team's debut at the 2021 Daytona 500.

