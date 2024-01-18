'Looking to God for answers': Dallas Cowboys confirm Mike McCarthy's return in 2024, sparking dissent among fans

The Dallas Cowboys' decision to retain Mike McCarthy as head coach for the 2024 season has generated a buzz in the NFL community. This move, confirmed by team owner Jerry Jones, comes after a period of speculation about McCarthy's future following the team's playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Mike McCarthy remains the Dallas Cowboys' HC

Despite the Cowboys' squashing 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers in the wild-card playoffs, Jones has expressed his full support for McCarthy, emphasizing that the loss was a collective responsibility of the entire organization.

Jones said, "The lens we use to view Coach McCarthy is holistic. While we're all disappointed with the result on Sunday and with our playoff record, I am 100 percent supportive of him as our head coach and ability to reach our goals."

Under McCarthy's leadership, the Cowboys have maintained a consistent performance in the regular season, achieving a 12-5 record for the third consecutive year in 2023.

However, this success has not been mirrored in the post-season, with the team still chasing its first conference championship game appearance since 1995, the year they last won a Super Bowl.

McCarthy's tenure with the Cowboys has seen him amass a 42-25 record, and the 2024 season marks the final year of his contract.

The team's support for McCarthy extends beyond the front office, with key players like quarterback Dak Prescott praising his coaching abilities and impact on their careers.

Prescott, who completed the season with a league-leading 36 touchdowns and a career-high 105.9 passer rating, credited McCarthy for his success.

As the Cowboys gear up for the 2024 season, all eyes will be on McCarthy to see if he can leverage his regular-season accomplishments to achieve the much-coveted post-season success, a task that will undoubtedly define McCarthy's legacy with the Cowboys.

But, the confirmation of Mike McCarthy's return as the Cowboys' head coach has sparked dissatisfaction among fans.

Fans dissent Mike McCarthy's return

A significant number of fans have voiced their concerns. The overarching theme of these reactions centers around the team's inability to reach a conference championship game or Super Bowl since 1995, despite having talented rosters. A fan commented, "looking to God for answers"

Another Cowboys fan felt sick and expressed, "Another year of misery and failure I’m sick"

Another user shared, "Live look at Cowboys fans"

Even Stephen A Smith had his share of fun, and expressed his thoughts.

A fan gave up on Cowboys and expressed, "I can’t defend this team anymore man"

Another trolled, "Cowboys season ticket holders right now"

What do you think about the Cowboys' continuing with McCarthy?