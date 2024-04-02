Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James Play Against Toronto Raptors Tonight? Deets Inside

The Raptors are on a 13-game losing streak and are now set to face off with LeBron James and the Lakers on Tuesday (7:00 p.m. ET, TSN). Despite the odds being stacked against Toronto, some interesting bets have been spotted that offer great value in light of this interconference conflict.

The Lakers, though currently positioned as the ninth seed in the West, are driven and ravenous. They're trailing the Kings and Suns by just 1.5 games for 7th and 8th positions.

The gap between seventh and ninth seeds is monumental – achieving seventh seed allows home-court advantage in the Play-In, demanding only a single win to progress into the playoffs. Naturally, then, King James and Anthony Davis will be bringing their A-game.

On the other side, coach Darko Rajaković's team is not merely losing; it's speeding towards a desolate record for the franchise. The Raptors have weathered four 13-game losing streaks since joining the NBA in 1995, their most dismal record being a streak of 17 losses in 1997-98.

If the losses continue, they'll end up smashing this record on their home court with Pascal Siakam and the Pacers on April 9th – what a twist!

Will Lebron James Play Against the Toronto Raptors Tonight?

For the upcoming game with the Raptors, the Lakers' LeBron James (suffering from left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable. Still, his reputation as one of basketball's most potent downhill scorers remains intact.

The proficient AD is a force to be reckoned with in the paint, and the combined external shooting expertise of Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell adds a touch of finesse to the Lakers' game.

This game is particularly intriguing as it may reveal the Lakers' strategic approach, who have a back-to-back challenge to wrap up their road trip by confronting the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Since both the Raptors and Wizards have been underwhelming recently and throughout the season, the Lakers could strategically decide who to pit against each, ensuring their players stay energized and fit.

Lakers Injury Report

PROBABLE

Jaxson Hayes (left calf contusion)

QUESTIONABLE

Anthony Davis (left knee hyperextension)

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

OUT

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

Cam Reddish (personal reasons)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Gabe Vincent (left knee injury recovery)

Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

