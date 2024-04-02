Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Mavericks Tonight? Deets Inside

As the NBA regular season approaches its finale, basketball fans eagerly anticipate an exciting clash between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks.

Both sides possess a 44-29 record, followed closely by a 39-34 respectively, suggesting that this showdown at Chase Center, live on TNT, will significantly impact their impending playoff positions.

Will Stephen Curry Play Against the Mavericks Tonight?

Uninjured Stephen Curry will join the fray against Luka's Mavericks. A pivotal figure in the Warrior's success, Curry has exceptionally maintained an average of 26.5 points and five assists across 67 games in 32.7 minutes.

Despite his less-than-ideal assist-to-turnover ratio (1.8), Curry's leadership and defense prove integral to the team, especially his abilities under pressure.

Will Kyrie Irving Play Against the Warriors Tonight?

Kyrie Irving, an essential asset to the Mavericks, will also partake in the matchup. In all the 51 games he played this season, he's consistently demonstrated his prowess, averaging 34.5 minutes, 25.4 points, and 5.2 assists per game.

Irving’s knack for scoring and distributing efficiently, manifested in his 3.1 assist-to-turnover ratio, renders him a formidable adversary. His nimble and skilled ball-handling aptitude allows him to create opportunities for both himself and his teammates, proving valuable on defense with rebounds and steals.

Nonetheless, Irving will face comparable challenges in upcoming confrontations with other teams.

When And Where To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Chase Center

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA League Pass

Injury Report

Warriors Injuries

Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga

Klay Thompson

Out

Dario Saric

Mavericks Injuries

Questionable

Dereck Lively

Out

Josh Green

Prediction

Warriors 124-136 Mavericks

