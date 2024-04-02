Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Thunder Tonight? Deets Inside

Despite the looming threat of the play-in tournament for the 76ers, Joel Embiid's recovery might soften the blow of having to win an extra game to advance to the NBA playoffs 2024.

Embiid, a recognized player with seven All-Star titles, had to step back from the courts in January due to a meniscus injury that necessitated surgery.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against the Thunder Tonight?

Initially, it was unclear whether Embiid would get the green light to play before the regular season wraps up., it seems like he'll have the opportunity to dust off and prep before the intense competition for the Larry O'Brien trophy kicks off.

Although the 76ers have marked Embiid out for the game on Tuesday, it's believed that his comeback is just around the corner.

Media reports on Monday hinted at the possibility of Embiid making his much-awaited return against the Thunder. However, he was officially ruled off a few hours later.

Although he won't be confronting Oklahoma City on Tuesday, it's projected that Embiid will return to the courts this week.

"His conditioning has been on the rise in the past few days," quotes Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. "The consensus is his knee is stable and he appears primed to contribute to the Sixers' pursuit of success in the Eastern Conference playoffs."

Advertisement

The 76ers have seven games left this season, including the matchup with the Thunder on Tuesday. Tankathon's strength of schedule, based on the cumulative winning percentage of the remaining opponents, ranks their remaining schedule as the second easiest.

Before his injury, Embiid was in peak performance, recording a career-best average of 35.3 points and 5.7 assists, along with 11.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals.

When And Where To Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

TV channel: TNT

Live streaming: Sling

Injury Report

76ers

Out

Joel Embiid

Robert Covington

Tyrese Maxey

Jalen Williams

Thunder

Questionable

Jalen Williams

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Prediction

76ers 120-134 Thunder

ALSO READ: Golden State Warriors Injury Report: Will Stephen Curry Play Against Mavericks Tonight? Deets Inside