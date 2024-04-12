Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies: Preview, Streaming Details, Injury Reports and More

In the wake of enduring two consecutive losses, the Los Angeles Lakers are now faced with a definitive entry to the play-in round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Positioned ninth in the conference, the Lakers have just two rounds remaining to secure their final standings.

Their recent defeat struck hard on Tuesday night when they fell to the Golden State Warriors, who hammered out 26 3-point field goals, marking a record number in a single game for the downsized Lakers.

Will LeBron James Play Against The Grizzlies Tonight?

Going into the upcoming game against the Grizzlies, LeBron James' participation is questionable. Throughout 69 games this season, he averaged an impressive 25.5 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.2 rebounds.

Furthermore, over his career, he averaged 25.3 points, 7.9 assists, and 7.6 rebounds in 46 matches against the Grizzlies.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder in terms of defeats with the Warriors, the Lakers, however, do not hold the tiebreaker edge, since the Warriors triumphed in the season series. The recent home game saw LeBron James accompanied by a commendable contribution from Austin Reeves who scored 22 points.

However, Anthony Davis sat out due to a head injury he sustained in the previous game against Minnesota.

While the Lakers are holding a secured spot in the play-in round, they aspire to dodge the 10th seed to avoid an additional match. As they proceed to their final two matches, they stand just one game behind the Kings for 8th place and on par with the Warriors.

Grizzlies Struggle Amidst Season Woes, Face Lakers in Determined Effort

On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies are nearing an end to a lackluster 2023-24 season, with a record of 27-53 and a string of three consecutive losses. The Grizzlies will be hosting the resilient Lakers on Friday night.

Despite bearing the loss of several key players, the Grizzlies persist in playing with members who may not be part of their roster in the forthcoming season. Their previous match saw them give a fierce fight before finally succumbing to a 110-98 loss to the Cavaliers on the road.

When And Where To Watch

Day: Friday, April 12, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Arena: FedExForum

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Live Stream: Fubo (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Injury Report

Lakers

PROBABLE

Anthony Davis (left eye contusion)

QUESTIONABLE

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy)

OUT

Jalen Hood-Schifino (lumbar disc surgery)

Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain)

Christian Wood (left knee surgery)

Grizzlies

OUT

J. Jackson Jr. (Right Quadriceps)

Tendonitis Kennard (Left Knee Injury Recovery) Konchar (Right Plantar Fascitis )

Morant (Right Shoulder)

Labral Repair Rose (Right Groin/Low Back Injury) Stevens (Left Groin)

Soreness Watanabe (Personal Reasons)

V. Williams Jr. (Left Patellar)

Tendonitis Z. Williams (Right Low Back/Hip Flexor Strain)

Prediction

Lakers 130-109 Grizzlies

