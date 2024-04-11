What happened to Former Lakers' Ben McLemore? Why was he arrested and taken to Clackamas County Jail?

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse and rape.

Ben McLemore, an ex-NBA player who had a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers two seasons ago, finding himself on the court for 64 games, got arrested this Tuesday. Theackamas County Jail received him on suspicion of committing first-degree rape and additional sex crimes.

On Tuesday morning, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office oversaw McLemore's arrest. They executed an outstanding warrant against him from Clackamas County and subsequently transported him to the Clackamas County Jail.

On Tuesday, the 31-year-old voluntarily appeared at the Multnomah County jail system in Portland. By Wednesday morning, he found himself moved to the Clackamas County Jail. McLemore now confronts charges of first-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and second-degree sexual abuse.

McLemore's name still features on the team roster of Río Breogán, a Spanish basketball team.

The specifics of the alleged sex crimes that McLemore likely committed remain hazy at the moment. Expect more information on this to surface by Wednesday afternoon.

August 2021 saw McLemore signing up with the Blazers as a free agent.

ALSO READ: Is Stephen A Smith Dating Molly Qerim? NBA Analyst Finally Opens Up on Their Relationship

Ben McLemore College And NBA Career

After his college basketball tenure at Kansas, the Sacramento Kings handpicked McLemore as their No. 7 selection in the 2013 NBA draft.

His NBA journey began with a four-season stretch in Sacramento, followed by playing periods with Memphis, a second stint with the Kings, Houston, and finally, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Upon concluding his single-season run with Portland, McLemore exited the NBA. Instead, he ventured overseas, showcasing his skills for basketball teams in China, Greece, and Spain.

His NBA journey spanned nine seasons, where he maintained an average of 9.0 points per game, and accumulated over 556 matches.

In the 2013 NBA draft, the Sacramento Kings chose McLemore from Kansas as their seventh overall pick. His dynamic NBA career saw him playing for five distinct teams: giving a repeat performance with the Kings, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers, and eventually the Blazers in his concluding NBA season.

In the 2021–2022 season, McLemore stood out in 64 games for the Blazers, securing an average of 10.2 points within 20.1 minutes per game.

Following the 2021-22 season, McLemore broadened his basketball horizon. He moved on to an international professional basketball career, signing agreements with teams in China, Greece, and Spain. His most recent association was with Río Breogán, a part of Liga ACB in Spain.

ALSO READ: Atlanta Hawks Injury Report: Will Trae Young Play Against Hornets Tonight? Deets Inside