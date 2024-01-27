Luka Doncic achieves historic 73-point game: where does he stand among the all-time highest single-game scorers?

Luka Dončić, not only held the record for the highest single-game scoring for the Dallas Mavericks but also recently escalated it into double digits, thereby making a remarkable contribution to NBA history.

As a newly announced NBA All-Star starter,čić netted a personal best and team record of 73 points in a match against the Atlanta Hawks, potentially redefining the limits of his abilities. In a close 148-143 victory, almost every point scored by him was crucial for the Mavericks.

Reflecting on his performance on Friday night, Dončić said it's arguably the best in his career, but his concentration was more on securing the win.

"In recent times, we've been underperforming," he said, referring to the three consecutive defeats of the Mavs before Friday. "Our goal was to win. We played well."

Featuring 41 points in the first half, Dončić's outstanding performance crushed Dirk Nowitzki's team record for the maximum points scored in any half.

He had scored 57 points by the third quarter's end and kick-started the fourth with eight consecutive points before rounding off at 73.

After scoring an impressive 18 points in the first quarter, he followed up with 23 more in the second.

Completing 25-of-33 on the field, including scoring 8-of-13 from the 3-point area, and 15-of-16 at the free throw line, his performance was beyond incredible. He further contributed 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Where does Luka Dončić rank among the all-time highest single-game scorers with his 73-point performance?

Doncic surpassed all NBA scoring records this season with his 70-point game. His total now equals the fourth-highest one-time scoring games in the history of the NBA, held by Wilt Chamberlain and David Thompson.

Only Chamberlain's games with 100 and 78 points, and an impressive 81-point game by Lakers legend, Kobe Bryant, rank above Doncic's score.

Player Points Opponent Wilt Chamberlain 100 New York Knicks Kobe Bryant 81 Toronto Raptors David Thompson 73 Detroit Pistons Luka Dončić 73 Atlanta Hawks Elgin Baylor 71 New York Knicks Donovan Mitchell 71 Chicago Bulls David Robinson 71 Los Angeles Clippers Damian Lillard 71 Houston Rockets Devin Booker 70 Boston Celtics Joel Embiid 70 San Antonio Spurs

Therefore, Doncic is now the 10th player in NBA history to reach the 70-point mark.

His score also outperformed the 70-point game by Joel Embiid from the Philadelphia 76ers against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, which previously led this season's NBA scores.

