Magic Johnson Calls Out Fans Who Wanted Lakers to Lose Against Pelicans and Avoid Nuggets in Playoffs

Magic Johnson is a legend of the NBA and won five NBA championships with the LA Lakers. Johnson is often seen posting about the LA Lakers on his X (formerly Twitter) and in a recent post, he called out the people who wanted the Lakers to lose out deliberately against the Pelicans in the play-in tournament so that they could avoid Denver Nuggets in the playoffs.

What did Johnson say?

Johnson wrote on X, "I want the Lakers to beat the Pelicans tonight to secure the #7 seed and face the Nuggets. Even though the Lakers lost their four matchups against the Nuggets [in last year’s playoffs], games 2, 3, and 4 were all close!"

"It’s ridiculous that I’ve been hearing people think they should intentionally lose to face the winner of the Kings-Warriors and eventually, the Thunder," Johnson added. "As a true competitor, you should always want to win. To be the best, you have to beat the best!"

Lakers progress to playoff as 7th seed

The Lakers qualified for the NBA Play-In tournament by finishing the regular season ranked eighth in the Western Conference standings. With a victory over the Pelicans, the Lakers advanced to the first round, where they would play the defending champion Denver Nuggets. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

How did Johnson react after the Lakers win?

Johnson was jubilant after the Lakers qualified for the playoffs and wrote, "NBA fans all over the world, this is what we all wanted! The World Champion Denver Nuggets vs my Los Angeles Lakers. Get ready, because this will be must-see TV!!"

Can the LA Lakers beat the Denver Nuggets?

It’s not impossible but the Lakers will have to play a series of their lifetime to get the better of the Denver Nuggets. The Nuggets are the defending champions and have everyone healthy on their roster for the game.