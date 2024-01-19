‘Man What!!!’: LeBron James reacts to insane stat about his career that leaves him as surprised as his fans

LeBron James unequivocally stands as one of the NBA's most decorated players, yet a recent statistic blew everyone's minds.

After Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN's ABC broadcast divulged that LeBron had competed against a whopping 35% of all NBA players to have ever graced the court.

The statistic, as unexpected as it was, took not only the fans by surprise but also LeBron himself.

LeBron took to his Instagram to label the statistic as "insane."

Even though the NBA has been around since 1946, decades before LeBron's debut, his enduring presence in the league has allowed him to rub shoulders with a significant portion of its history.

Chosen as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, LeBron has amassed an awe-inspiring 39,591 points during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Further cementing his legacy, in February 2023, LeBron surpassed Lakers' legendary player Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the highest scorer in NBA history, serving as further proof to his impressive career.

Reports indicate Kyrie Irving's strong desire for a reunion with LeBron James

ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that before Kyrie Irving re-signed with the Dallas Mavericks in June, he strongly considered reuniting with LeBron James.

During the Game of the 2023 Western Conference first-round match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies, Irving publicly demonstrated his interest in rejoining forces with LeBron.

The duo, famed for securing the only NBA title for the Cleveland Cavaliers, sparked rumors of potentially playing together again.

The previous year, the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets had been deep in trading discussions involving Irving, with signs suggesting Irving would land in Los Angeles until the Mavericks intervened.

However, following Irving's appearance in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals to watch LeBron and the Lakers, Shelburne stated that Los Angeles had lost interest in chasing Irving.

Following their defeat by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, the Lakers did not pursue Irving, who went on to sign a three-year extension with the Mavericks.

