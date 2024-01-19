NBA to continue investigating Josh Giddey over alleged relationship with minor as police investigation closes

Earlier this week, the legal case against OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey was dropped by law enforcement. However, due to allegations of sexual misconduct, the NBA is still pursuing its investigation.

Giddey found himself at the center of a social media scandal earlier this season and could face serious repercussions if found responsible for any inappropriate actions. However, no definitive evidence of his wrongdoing has come to light so far.

TMZ Sports reported, "The NBA's inquiry into alleged improper involvement with a minor involving Giddey continues.

Nothing has altered regarding the Association's view ... despite the recent termination of the investigation by the Newport Beach PD without any charges against the 21-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder guard."

The issue with Giddey commenced in late November, right before Thanksgiving. An anonymous user unexpectedly posted a claim that Giddey was involved with a minor romantically.

As the news started to gain steam on social media, Giddey and his team refrained from making any comments, enabling the police and the NBA to proceed with their investigations.

Despite online hate and defamation against Giddey, the case took a twist when it came to light that neither the accuser nor their family were collaborating with the police.

With no further leads to follow, the police eventually closed the case, relieving Giddey of any police scrutiny. But as far as the NBA is concerned, Giddey's troubles are far from over.

Josh Giddey's Role in the Thunder: In the Shadows of Allegations

Without a doubt, Adam Silver and the NBA office will diligently check the veracity of Giddey's account, and anything suspicious could put his league status at risk.

Despite the alleged incident, many fans remember and some still consider him guilty. Yet, Giddy has so far succeeded in dodging severe repercussions, although his reputation has suffered irreversible damage.

Josh Giddey's contribution to Thunder's grand scheme of things is undeniable, regardless of your views.

His significant role as a high-performing two-way player is a boon for Oklahoma City, so it is beneficial that he has not faced any negative outcomes from this controversy.

This year, with a 27-13 record, Thunder is set to make a significant playoff push, potentially heralding the dawn of a new dominant era in the Western Conference.

Prospects look promising for OKC, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren leading the charge.

They have the opportunity to achieve something extraordinary with this team. However, for the sake of Thunder, they would indeed hope for Giddey's innocence in all the allegations; otherwise, the positive atmosphere could quickly turn sour.

