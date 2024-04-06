Mayor Quinton Lucas Shares OFFICIAL STATEMENT Emphasizing to Retain Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs lost the vote for funding against the Arrowhead Stadium's renovation. The Chiefs earlier said that if the voting results turned otherwise, they might end up leaving the home stadium. Even though the results are obviously against them, Mayor Quinton Lucas plans to retain the Chiefs.

What Did Mayor Quinton Lucas Say About Retaining Chiefs to Kansas City?

Jackson County rejected the sales tax proposal this week, which could have been used to fund the renovation of Arrowhead Stadium. Now that things have gone the other side of the road, there have been rumors that the Chiefs might throw the white towel.

Kansas City Chiefs are approaching the end of their lease at the Turman Sports Complex, by 2031. Talks about relocations, especially towards Chiefs, have been heating up. But according to Mayor Quinton Lucas, that's not going to happen. Mayor Quinton Lucas is determined to keep the Chiefs in Kansas City.

"I hear rumors, including even from the Mayor of Dallas. Don't believe the noise. We are committed to the retention of our teams with vastly lower expenses-think needed for infrastructure build out than even an intra-metro move. Both teams will be in KCMO in 2040 and long after," Mayor Quinton Lucas said in his statement recently.

The mayor suggested a revised proposal that could get the support of Jackson County voters. Interestingly, the CEO and chairman of Chiefs, Clark Hunt, have made it very clear that without proper funding for stadium renovation, there's no way they are signing a lease extension for 25 more years.

As Mayor Quinton Lucas suggests, the Chiefs can get back to revising their proposal so that the voters will be satisfied this time. If not, they can obviously entertain other offers from cities willing to support the Super Bowl Champion team. The Chiefs are on a winning streak; thus, any city would want to get them.