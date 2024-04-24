Meet the NBA 2024 Draft Prospect Who Is Taller Than Shaquille O’Neal and Eats 2000 Calories Just for Breakfast

Zach Edey may not have the same level of hype as LeBron James or Victor Wembenyama as a rookie, but the Canadian has certainly impressed with his college performances before entering the 2024 NBA draft.

Let's delve into his college career and family history in this piece.

Zach Edey's college journey

Zach, standing at an impressive height of seven feet four inches, was known as one of the tallest players in college basketball. With his upcoming NBA draft, he is set to become the tallest player in the NBA, surpassing even the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Victor Wembanyama.

During his four-year tenure at Purdue, Zach proved to be the driving force behind their success in the March Madness of 2024, leading them to the finals single-handedly. Initially, he had planned to enter the 2023 NBA draft but decided to play another year of college basketball at the last moment.

Zach Edey’s personal life

Zachry Cheyne Edey was born in Toronto on May 14, 2002, to Glen and Julia Edey. His mother, who is 6 feet 3 inches tall (1.91 meters), was born in Toronto to Chinese immigrants and enjoyed playing basketball when she was young. His father is Caucasian. Apart from playing baseball in his youth, Edey also spent time watching his father play ice hockey.

Zach's F-1 visa allows him to reside temporarily in the United States. He cannot, however, make money off his name, likeness, or image on American territory due to the limitations on student visas. Edey uses every chance to earn money in Canada because of this.

Which team is likely to draft Zach Edey?

Edey's name for the 2024 NBA Draft set the rumor mill in motion, and according to the mock draft, he's expected to join the Phoenix Suns as the 23rd pick. Yet, there's no solid confirmation on where he'll actually end up.

