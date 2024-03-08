Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks Says She’ll Be Back in WWE One Day Amid AEW Rumors

Former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone, better known by her WWE name Sasha Banks, left the company in 2022 alongside her tag team partner Naomi.

Following her departure, Banks made her debut in NJPW and successfully captured the IWGP Women's Championship. However, her run was short-lived, lasting only two months due to a hand injury that forced her out of competition multiple times.

Many fans anticipated Mone's return to WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2024, especially since her former tag team partner Naomi, who had also left the company with her in 2022, made her comeback.

However, Mone did not appear at the event, leaving fans wondering about her future plans in professional wrestling.

Latest rumors suggest that Mercedes Mone is set to make her AEW debut in the near future. During a recent appearance on the Kick Rocks podcast, Mone discussed her time in WWE and shared her thoughts on a potential return to the company.

While speaking on the podcast, Mercedes Mone became emotional when talking about WWE and revealed her plans to eventually make a comeback. "Know I'm gonna be back there one day. Okay? So it's not over. Like I said, I have a lot of unfinished business in wrestling, in a lot of places," she stated.

It is widely speculated that Mercedes Mone will make her professional wrestling return at AEW, WWE's rival company, during the upcoming AEW Big Business edition of the Dynamite Show.

Mercedes Mone Breaks Silence and Address Why She Left WWE

During her appearance on the Kick Rocks Podcast, Mercedes Mone also opened up about her decision to leave WWE, the company that gave her international recognition and popularity.

Mone expressed her thoughts, saying, "Something told me I needed to do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life, the hardest decision I've ever had to make in my whole life but it's the proudest, it's crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life, in getting to be everything I've ever dreamt of."

Her decision to leave WWE was evidently a challenging one, considering the significant role the company played in her life and career. However, Mone felt compelled to stand up for herself and pursue a path that would allow her to live her best life and achieve her dreams.

"That moment changed my whole life for the better. I'm so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were," Mone said, thanking Naomi and praising their decision to stand up for themselves.

She continued, "I just know that everybody acted like they were in the room, or worked there, or were backstage, or knew what happened, or knew what said but all I know is that I handled it like a CEO, like the boss that I am, with my head held up high and I can't say anything but amazing things to WWE, so thankful for the career they gave me, the fans they gave me, the life they gave me, the dreams they gave me."

Despite the challenges faced during her departure from WWE, Mone expressed gratitude for the opportunities and experiences the company provided her throughout her career.

As for Mercedes Mone's potential AEW debut, how do you feel about it? Share your thoughts in the comments below!