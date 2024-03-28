Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report: Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pelicans Tonight? Deets Inside

Continuing the 2023-24 NBA season, Thursday, March 28, delivers a moderate two-game line-up featuring a head-to-head challenge at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

This encounter marks the second time these teams meet in the ongoing season. In the earlier session on January 27 in Wisconsin, the

The Bucks outplayed them with a 141-117 victory.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo Play Against Pelicans Tonight?

Ahead of the critical Thursday encounter with the New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks have penciled in their power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo as likely to play. This game will seal their season series showdown.

Despite having a 20-point lead in the second half on Tuesday, the Bucks yielded a 128-124 double overtime loss to the LA Lakers.

Nonetheless, Giannis Antetokounmpo put on a commendable performance, scoring 29 points, grabbing a season-best 21 rebounds, and distributing 11 assists, marking his ninth triple-double of the season.

Bobby Portis Stats vs Pelicans

The Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis is making his mark in the 2023-24 NBA season with noteworthy stats. His scoring average of 13.4 points per game places him 91st in the league, and his hefty 7.2 rebounds per game average secure the 33rd spot.

Additionally, he distributes an average of 1.2 assists per game. Portis also takes pride in his field goal shooting, hitting at a rate of 50.2%, ranking him 41st.

Portis has faced the Pelicans ten times during his career, delivering impressive figures. In these games, he has averaged 33.9 minutes of playtime, clocked in 30.6 points, and attempted 30.4 field goals while contributing 13.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, and 12.6 steals. These statistics attest to his vital role on the court.

Bucks vs Pelicans Match Preview

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Lakers edged past the Milwaukee Bucks, ending the game in double overtime with a score of 128-124. The Bucks are now set to kick off a three-game road trip in New Orleans on Thursday after seeing a road record of 17-18.

In the intense matchup against the Lakers, the Bucks initially managed a 16-point lead in the first quarter yet witnessed a comeback by the Lakers in the last quarter, leading to overtime.

Unfortunately, the Bucks' accuracy seemed amiss, as they shot just 41.2% from the field and 29.4% on their three-point attempts.

Their efforts at the free-throw line delivered just a meager 64.7%. Although the Lakers' shooting percentage wasn't soaring at 38.9%, they managed a stellar 30-32 from the free-throw line.

In a parallel matchup, the Oklahoma City Thunder triumphed over the New Orleans Pelicans with a scoreline of 119-112, marking the start of the Pelicans' six-game home stand. Their record sits at 20-14 at home.

The game began with the Pelicans holding a one-point lead after the first quarter, swiftly overturned by the Thunder in the second quarter, who outpaced them 40-24.

Despite the Pelicans' best efforts to rally, pulling within six points after the third quarter, they could not close the gap. The Pelicans had a 45.3% shooting efficacy, with both teams taking 86 shots. The Thunder, however, proved to be the better shooter, with 53.5% of their attempts hitting the mark.

Bucks vs Pelicans Injury Report

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton likely will play despite minor injuries to their left legs, and MarJon Beauchamp's back spasms probably won't keep him from the game. However, a torn wrist ligament has sidelined Patrick Beverley.

New Orleans Pelicans

Jose Alvarado is questionable with hip soreness, and Brandon Ingram is out with a left knee injury.

Streaming Details For Bucks vs Pelicans

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT

When: Thursday March 28, 2024

Live Stream: FuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Prediction

Bucks 115- 135 Pelicans

