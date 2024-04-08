‘More Money than Ohtani’: DR Meadows’ Barehanded Backflip Catch Leaves Fans in Awe

DR Meadows did something that will blow your mind. The Savannah Bananas has enjoyed immense popularity for the past few days, and DR Meadows has had a huge hand in it. He is famous for his field acrobatics, a rather special sight to see during baseball. Last season, the team even went viral after the Centre filler caught the baseball while doing a backflip.

Meadows again achieved the same viral moment last Saturday during their game with Savannah Party Animals. This time it was even more special because he did it with his bare hands without even wearing gloves. The fans were clearly in awe and commented on the video to express their admiration.

DR Meadows catches a fly ball with bare hands

The catch was as immaculate as it was in the past. However, this time, he did it with his bare hands. Catching a flying ball with bare hands is not an easy feat at all, because of the speed at which the baseball is coming to.

Even then, the backflip and catch was as smooth as butter and the fans cheered both during the game and in the comments. He has done this previously as well and he got the ball while wearing gloves, and also doing a standing backflip and landing on his knees, easily. The catch that Meadows caught previously was already jaw-dropping.

How did the fans react?

After the fans watched the wild moment, they immediately started commenting on the video. One fan even went on to say that he should be earning more money than Ohtani.

One user asked MLB to assign Meadows and take him into one of the best teams.

Another netizen hilariously commented on how they became exhausted just by seeing the video video.

One baseball fan even said that this was one of the most athletic things that they had seen in any sport.

DR Meadows has clearly left fans in splits. What are your thoughts on the catch? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: Who is Olivia Dunne’s boyfriend? All about baseball star Paul Skenes