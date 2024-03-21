Olivia Dunne Boyfriend Paul Skenes

The widely known gymnast and social media influencer, Olivia Dunne, also recognized as Livvy, embarked on her journey into gymnastics at a tender age. She excelled rapidly, scaling notable achievements such as participating in national and international competitions.

She stands as a proud member of the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics team and enjoys massive popularity across social media, including TikTok and Instagram, commanding millions of followers.

Dunne's triumph is not restricted to her sports alone; major brand endorsements have proven to be lucrative, establishing her as one of the uppermost-earning NCAA athletes.

Regardless of her stardom, Dunne stays committed to her sport with concentrated skills on uneven bars and floor exercises. Her strong social media footprint necessitates heightened security measures at LSU meetings due to her vast fan base.

Her partner, Paul Skenes, is a professional baseball contender within the Pittsburgh Pirates franchise. He made headlines in July 2023 for inking an unprecedented contract with the MLB, receiving a signing bonus of $9.2 million. Skenes is recognized for his exceptional pitching expertise.

Who is Paul Skenes?

Born on May 29, 2002, Paul David Skenes is a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball pitcher. His impressive baseball journey kicked off at the Air Force Academy. Here, he distinguished himself as a dual-role player and won the John Olerud Award.

Skenes then moved to LSU, where he broke the school's single-season strikeouts record, bagging several awards including the Dick Howser Trophy along the way.

The 2023 MLB Draft saw the Pirates choose him as their first pick, offering him a lucrative bonus of $9.2 million. Skenes' unrivaled pitching performance, marked by a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts, led LSU to victory in the College World Series championship. His impressive impact earned him the Most Outstanding Player award.

With a towering height of 6'6" and a weight of 235 pounds, Skenes is renowned for his extraordinary pitching prowess, which sees him reaching speeds of 102 mph. His remarkable achievements and astonishing potential have solidified his position as a top prospect, ready to make instant inroads in the major leagues.

Paul Skenes’ Age

Paul Skenes was born on May 29, 2002, making him 21 years old as of 2024.

Paul Skenes’ Height

Paul Skenes, a renowned basketball player, stands out for his impressive height of 6 feet 6 inches.

Standing tall at 6'6", Skenes demands attention and plays a pivotal role in his team's strategy and performance.

Who Are Paul Skenes’ Parents?

Craig and Karen Skenes are the proud parents of Paul Skenes. Craig holds the position of Head of Business Development at Aerie Pharmaceuticals, with a history of work at Santen Incorporated. Karen, a chemist by profession, now devotes her time to being a homemaker.

Together, they have three children – Paul, Lauren, and Kristen. Lauren is a manufacturing engineer at Olea Kiosks, whereas Kristen prefers a quieter existence away from the glare of social media.

The Skenes family shares a strong bond, upheld by Craig’s inherited basketball roots and his focus on balancing academic and athletic pursuits for Paul.

Karen provides a stable and encouraging environment for her children's growth. Paul's illustrious achievement in baseball, which includes being the recipient of the 2023 Dick Howser Trophy, can largely be credited to his parents' abundant love, support, and guidance.

How Did Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne Meet?

At Louisiana State University (LSU), Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne crossed paths due to shared associations. Dunne hailed as the highest-paid NCAA female athlete, demonstrates talent in gymnastics, and Skenes led the LSU baseball team to a triumph in the 2023 College World Series.

As they faced the pressures of notoriety and public interest arising from their sports professions and social media engagement, their bond grew stronger. Skenes affirmed their relationship status in August 2023, conveying their ongoing challenges due to persistent public scrutiny.

Regardless of the difficulties, they maintain a profound bond and understand each other's experiences. Skenes voiced his wish for Dunne to relish a baseball game without the interruptions associated with fame.

When Did He Start Dating Olivia Dunne?

In August 2023, Paul Skenes confirmed during an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he began dating Olivia Dunne.

Paul Skenes And Olivia Dunne Relationship Timeline

Through mutual friends at LSU, Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne crossed paths and began their romantic journey in August 2023. Dunne's public display of Skenes' jersey at the College World Series in June 2023 signaled their budding romance to the public.

By August 2023, Skenes who pitches for the Pittsburgh Pirates, recognized publicly that he and Dunne were indeed a couple. However, maintaining a low-profile relationship proved difficult in the public eye.

The couple cherishes their shared moments and Skenes particularly admires Dunne's grasp of his demanding athletic lifestyle.

Both having attended LSU and supporting one another's professional pursuits are pillars in their partnership. Their mutual journey of managing popularity and romance as a young influential couple captivated a large audience, with fans keenly observing their love story unfold.

Paul Skenes Net Worth

Paul Skenes's net worth of $3 million according to Sportzhive, is largely credited to his successful career as an American professional baseball pitcher.

Paul Skenes, recognized as the No. 10 prospect in MLB, will initiate the 2024 season in the minor leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Despite being the premier prospect in the Pirates system and his immense talent, Skenes won't feature in the Opening Day roster.

Ben Cherington, the general, pointed out that Skenes requires more professional exposure after only covering 6 2/3 innings post-draft in the previous year.

This arrangement aims to facilitate his advanced development and grooming in Double-A or Triple-A.

Famous for his powerful arsenal, and notable LSU stats including a 1.69 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 19 starts, Skenes is celebrated for his fastball and slider, but also has some scouting concerns about his fastball's movement.

Although his prospective big-league debut is awaited, starting in the minor leagues should provide an opportunity to fine-tune his skills.

