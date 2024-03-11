Muhammad Ali To Get Inducted Into WWE Hall Of Fame 2024 Night Before WrestleMania 40

WWE is set to host the biggest event in the professional wrestling industry that they host on an annual basis: WrestleMania. This year will mark the 40th edition of the WrestleMania spectacle. WWE has a tradition of honoring legends of WWE a night before WrestleMania at the show called the Hall of Fame.

This year, the Hall of Fame 2024 will take place the night before WrestleMania 40 on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

WWE has recently announced that a legendary boxing icon will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2024. His legacy will be forever remembered in WWE history.

Muhammad Ali is often regarded as the ultimate superstar in combat sports. Ali rose to fame as a boxer, achieving immense popularity and worldwide recognition for his exceptional skills in the ring and his knack for trash-talking.

A couple of days back, WWE dropped an easter egg and hinted at Muhammad Ali's Hall of Fame induction as he was a part of this year's WWE game, WWE 2K24.

Muhammad Ali made his appearance at WrestleMania 1 and became the special guest referee of the main event match between Hulk Hogan and Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff.

At the age of 74 years old, Muhammad Ali left the world, but his achievements and contributions to the world will always be alive in the memories of fans.

Fans are happy and excited about Muhammad Ali's induction and are expressing their views on his induction.

A fan expressed, "Muhammad Ali was the first sports entertainer! Congratulations." Another fan expressed, "Nice! Philadelphia is a great spot to do it. He's a part of American history." Another fan expressed their thoughts on the list of Hall of Fame 2024 inductees, "Wow, this year's WWE HOF is stacked! I would love to see The Brooklyn Brawler make it this year too."

Hall Of Fame 2024 Inductees List

This year’s Hall Of Fame 2024 ceremony will take place on April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - a night before WrestleMania 40. Here is the list of 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees as of now:



1. Paul Heyman

2. Bull Nakano

3. The U.S. Express (Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham)

4. Muhammad Ali

Who will Induct Muhammad Ali in Hall Of Fame

Fans are currently speculating about the person who will have the honor of inducting the legendary Muhammad Ali into the WWE Hall of Fame 2024. T

his momentous occasion will not only solidify his legacy within the WWE history books but also allow his views to resonate with the world. According to a report from Variety, it seems that Lonnie Ali, the widow of Muhammad Ali, will be the one to bestow this prestigious honor upon him.

